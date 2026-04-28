BioWorld - Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Items Tagged with 'AACR 2026'

ARTICLES

Pancreas anatomy illustration
AACR 2026

Akeso sets durability bar as immuno-oncology 2.0 race heats up

April 28, 2026
By Tamra Sami
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Akeso Pharmaceuticals Inc. has raised the bar for next-generation immuno-oncology, reporting more than 23 months median overall survival in pancreatic cancer with its PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody cadonilimab, as emerging competitors begin to post earlier signals across solid tumors at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting in San Diego April 17 to 22.
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Cancer immunotherapy illustration
Immuno-oncology

DXC-016: potent c-Met ADC for subcutaneous use

April 28, 2026
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Researchers from Hangzhou DAC Biotechnology Co. Ltd. reported preclinical efficacy data for DXC-016, a next-generation, subcutaneously administered, dual-payload c-Met-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) derived from the DXA-016 anti-c-Met nanobody.
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Antibodies
Immuno-oncology

Preclinical data behind Astellas’ ASP-2998 for TROP2+ cancer

April 28, 2026
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Tumor-associated calcium signal transducer 2 (TROP2) is a transmembrane glycoprotein involved in different signaling pathways that promote proliferation, migration and invasion of tumoral cells, and its overexpression is associated with poor prognosis in multiple cancer types. Astellas Pharma Inc. has developed a TROP2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), ASP-2998, and recently presented preclinical data on the candidate.
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Cancer cells
Cancer

ECI-830 shows promise across CCNE1-driven cancers

April 27, 2026
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CDKs are central regulators of cell-cycle progression in cancer, with resistance to CDK4/6 inhibitors frequently converging on CDK2 activation through cyclin E upregulation or CCNE1 amplification, supporting CDK2 inhibition as a strategy to restore cell-cycle control. Researchers from Novartis AG have revealed the preclinical profile of ECI-830, an oral bioavailable, highly selective ATP-competitive CDK2 inhibitor.
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Dividing cancer cells in the cross hairs
Cancer

BGB-58067 exerts relevant antitumor activity in MTAP-deficient tumors

April 24, 2026
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Homozygous deletion of methylthioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP), present in ~15% of tumors, leads to accumulation of methylthioadenosine and partial inhibition of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5), creating a synthetic-lethal vulnerability that sensitizes tumors to PRMT5-targeted therapies. Researchers from Beone Medicines Ltd. presented preclinical efficacy data of BGB-58067, an MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, in models of tumors with MTAP-deficiency.
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Antibody-drug conjugate illustration
Cancer

Pfizer presents auristatin S ADC for GPNMB tumors

April 24, 2026
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An advantage of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) is that they allow targeted delivery of cytotoxic agents into tumors, thus improving the therapeutic index. Pfizer Inc. has developed a new ADC, PF-08046033, that contains auristatin S (AurS) as the cytotoxic payload and targets transmembrane glycoprotein NMB (GPNMB).
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Illustration highlighting the adrenal glands and kidneys
Cancer

NEO-811 overcomes HIF resistance in renal cancer

April 24, 2026
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Neomorph Inc.’s NEO-811 is a molecular glue degrader designed to induce targeted degradation of ARNT and suppress this signaling pathway implicated in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). Targeting ARNT offers a complementary strategy to broadly disrupt oncogenic HIF signaling in ccRCC.
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Illustration of a tumor
Cancer

Detecting the invisible: minimal residual disease at AACR 2026

April 24, 2026
By Mar de Miguel
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Minimal residual disease (MRD) has become a central concept in modern oncology, reshaping how clinicians evaluate response, relapse risk and treatment precision. As increasingly sensitive technologies reveal traces of cancer that persist after therapy, MRD is emerging as both a biological challenge and a clinical opportunity, especially as new data illuminate its complexity across hematologic and solid tumors. This topic was addressed at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting.
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