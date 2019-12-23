In the clinic for Dec. 23, 2019

Sphingotec GmbH, of Hennigsdorf, Germany

Bio-ADM (Bioactive Adrenomedullin)

Endothelial function biomarker

Predicts circulatory shock before blood pressure decline, e.g., in septic patients, and diagnosis of residual congestion in acute heart failure patients

Data on 2,000 ICU patients, published in Critical Care, demonstrated that Bio-ADM not only identifies high-risk patients for septic shock at admission, but also identifies those in the general ICU patient population who require immediate life-saving therapeutic intervention; in an observational ancillary study to the FROG-ICU study, high blood levels of Bio-ADM at admission to the ICU were an early predictor of the requirement for organ support and treatment with ionotropes and vasopressors; elevated Bio-ADM blood levels were also significantly associated with a prolonged length of ICU stay and fatal outcomes within 28 days post-admission, whereas low levels of Bio-ADM at admission were associated with positive outcomes