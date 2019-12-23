In the clinic for Dec. 23, 2019

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Saluda Medical Pty. Ltd., of Artarmon, Australia
|Evoke
|Evoked compound action potential (ECAP)-controlled, closed-loop spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system
|Measures the spinal cord's response to stimulation (via ECAPs) and adjusts on every pulse to optimize activation within the patient's therapeutic window for pain management
|The Lancet Neurology published 12-month results from the U.S. pivotal study in patients with chronic intractable back and leg pain; closed-loop demonstrated statistically superior overall back and leg pain relief (with no increase in pain medications) vs. control (open-loop SCS) with 83.1% (49/59) of closed-loop subjects achieving ≥50% pain relief (open-loop: 61.0% [36/59]), (p=0.0060); among subjects taking opioids at baseline, opioid use was reduced or eliminated in 55% (17/31) of closed-loop patients vs. 40% of open-loop patients (12/30); the closed-loop system maintained spinal cord activation within the therapeutic window 95.2% of the time vs. 47.9% of the time with open-loop
|Sphingotec GmbH, of Hennigsdorf, Germany
|Bio-ADM (Bioactive Adrenomedullin)
|Endothelial function biomarker
|Predicts circulatory shock before blood pressure decline, e.g., in septic patients, and diagnosis of residual congestion in acute heart failure patients
|Data on 2,000 ICU patients, published in Critical Care, demonstrated that Bio-ADM not only identifies high-risk patients for septic shock at admission, but also identifies those in the general ICU patient population who require immediate life-saving therapeutic intervention; in an observational ancillary study to the FROG-ICU study, high blood levels of Bio-ADM at admission to the ICU were an early predictor of the requirement for organ support and treatment with ionotropes and vasopressors; elevated Bio-ADM blood levels were also significantly associated with a prolonged length of ICU stay and fatal outcomes within 28 days post-admission, whereas low levels of Bio-ADM at admission were associated with positive outcomes
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.