Singapore’s Tessa gains U.S. RMAT designation for CD30 CAR T, expands manufacturing efforts

HONG KONG – Singapore-based Tessa Therapeutics Pte Ltd.’s CD30 CAR T-cell therapy has been granted a regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation by the U.S. FDA based on data from two independent phase I/II trials in patients with relapsed or refractory CD30-positive classical Hodgkin lymphoma.

The two studies, conducted by Baylor College of Medicine and the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, showed objective response rates of more than 70%. Eighteen out of 27 patients treated with the CD30 CAR T with lymphodepleting chemotherapy achieved complete response.

And more significantly, the therapy did not demonstrate the neurotoxicities associated with CD19 CAR Ts.

The company will be advancing the trial at multiple sites in North America, with an expectation of initiating the next trial in the fourth quarter of 2020. And the RMAT designation puts it in good stead to do so.

Ivan Horak, president of R&D, Tessa

“Tessa is eligible for increased and earlier interactions with the FDA to expedite development and review of the therapy, and the therapy may be eligible for priority review and accelerated approval,” Ivan Horak, president of R&D at Tessa, told BioWorld. “This therapy has significant opportunity for Tessa to take a speed to market strategy.”

As for its plans in other markets, Tessa is currently looking to expand the pivotal phase II trial for classical Hodgkin lymphoma into Europe. And it will explore other indications, too.

“There is also opportunity for this therapy to target a number of other non-Hodgkin lymphomas where CD30 is also expressed,” including a “variety of nasal natural killer (NK)/T-cell lymphomas and B-cell lymphoma are potential targets,” said Horak.

Tessa is also planning to initiate a phase I trial of the CD30 CAR T-cell therapy in patients with CD30-positive non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

According to Tessa, it has a pipeline of autologous and allogeneic cell therapies that includes two therapies in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of nasopharyngeal cancer and classical Hodgkin lymphoma.

“We are also particularly excited about the next step in the development of a new allogeneic platform technology, which has the potential for us to treat a variety of hematological malignancies and solid tumors,” said Horak.

At the core of that platform, Epstein-Barr virus-specific T cells (EBVSTs) are augmented with CD30 CAR technology to increase the efficacy and persistence of the T cells.

As part of its longer-term R&D program, Horak said the CD30-CAR EBVST therapy product would combine the unique properties of VSTs and CD30 CARs.

It forms part of Tessa’s efforts to develop off-the-shelf cell therapies intended to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in its longer-term R&D program.

“Encouraging preclinical and early clinical data demonstrate the promise of this scientific approach. We are advancing this approach by planning to initiate a phase I/II clinical trial of allogeneic CD30-CAR EBVSTs in CD30-positive lymphoma patients,” said Horak.

Tessa also has plans to open a 90,000-square-foot commercial-scale cell therapy manufacturing facility in Singapore by the end 2020. The facility will be built to run both clinical and commercial manufacturing of cell therapy products.

As of December 2019, the biotech company has produced and delivered autologous, personalized cell therapies to more than 100 patients in 30 clinical sites across five countries.

It is expected that the new manufacturing facility will enable Tessa to deliver its cell therapies faster and more reliably.

“This facility will strengthen our ability to bring innovative cell therapies to thousands of patients around the world,” said John Ng, the chief operations officer of Tessa. “As one of very few manufacturing facilities globally designed with the capabilities to meet clinical trial and registration requirements from multiple geographies, Tessa is poised to rapidly advance its role as a leading innovator of next-generation cancer cell therapies.”