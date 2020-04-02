In the clinic for April 2, 2020

|Company
|Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego
|Etrasimod (controlled release)
|Sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator
|Ulcerative colitis
|Top-line data showed >75% reduction in average heart rate effect of controlled release (CR) formulation during 4-hour monitoring period, with heart rate slowing by low single digits from baseline with no titration; at additional measurements over 24 hours, CR heart rate effect was reduced or similar vs. standard etrasimod formulation
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|ATA-188
|Autologous cytotoxic T-lymphocyte therapy
|Multiple sclerosis
|Monitoring of enrolled participants and retreatment in open-label extension of phase Ia continue; screening and enrollment of phase Ib participants paused due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Axial Biotherapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|AB-2004
|Microbiome modulator
|Autism spectrum disorder
|Phase Ib/IIa trial met primary endpoint of safety, tolerability and adherence with no drug-related adverse events; reductions in plasma and urinary levels of several key microbial metabolites observed over 8-week dosing period; improvements also seen in irritability, anxiety and social withdrawal scores, particularly in those with more severe baseline scores
|Helix Biopharma Corp., of Richmond Hill, Ontario
|L-DOS47
|Immunoconjugate drug
|Pancreatic cancer
|Phase Ib/II study (LDOS006) testing combination with doxorubicin continues to enroll and has dosed 2 patients; however, given the COVID-19 pandemic, company expects patient enrollment will be impacted
|I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|TJC-4
|CD47 antagonist
|Acute myeloid leukemia; myelodysplastic syndrome
|First participant dosed in phase I/IIa monotherapy trial in China in relapsed/refractory disease
|Moleculin Biotech Inc., of Houston
|Annamycin
|Lipophilic anthracycline derivative
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|210 mg/m2 cohort completed dosing in European single-arm phase I/II trial in relapsed/refractory disease; across 19 people dosed in U.S. and Europe, including 10 treated at or above FDA lifetime maximum anthracycline exposure, study drug was safe and free of cardiotoxicity
|Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|M-254 (hypersialylated immunoglobulin)
|Dendritic ICAM-3 grabbing nonintegrin 1 modulator
|Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura
|Most sites suspended enrollment in ongoing phase I/II trial due to COVID-19 pandemic; interim data for part B may not report as planned in second quarter of 2020, which would delay initiation of parts C and D
|Noxxon Pharma NV, of Berlin
|NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol)
|CXCL12 inhibitor
|Brain cancer
|First dose cohort (n=3) in phase I/II study enrolled and received initial therapy of study drug plus external beam radiotherapy; recruitment of participants for higher dose cohorts continues
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc., of San Diego
|Pelareorep
|Oncolytic retrovirus
|Colorectal cancer
|Findings in Molecular Cancer Therapeutics showed that, in dose-escalation study in 36 people with KRAS-mutated tumors, combination of FOLFIRI, bevacizumab and pelareorep was well-tolerated; of 6 who received recommended phase II dose, 50% overall response rate and median overall survival of 25.1 months were observed; among 30 evaluable patients, 6 had partial response and 22 patients had stable disease
|Zymeworks Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|ZW-25
|ERBB2 tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor
|Breast cancer; gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma
|Partner Beigene Ltd. dosed first participant in 2-arm phase Ib/II trial evaluating study drug in combination with chemotherapy in first-line metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer and in combination with chemotherapy and PD-1-targeted antibody tislelizumab (Beigene) in first-line metastatic HER2-positive GEA
|Phase II
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|Ifenprodil
|NMDA receptor epsilon 2 subunit inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Protocol finalized for physician-initiated study in South Korea; submission for approval expected shortly
|Ansun Biopharma Inc., of San Diego
|DAS-181
|Recombinant sialidase
|Severe COVID-19 pneumonia
|Initiated randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled proof-of-concept trial; 2-stage trial will initially enroll about 20 patients
|Apeiron Biologics AG, of Vienna
|APN-01
|Angiotensin converting enzyme 2 stimulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Regulatory approvals received in Austria, Germany and Denmark for trial expected to enroll 200 participants with severe infection, with initial dosing expected shortly; outcome measures include need for mechanical ventilation and evaluation of measurable biological biomarker changes
|Athera Biotechnologies AB, of Stockholm
|ATH-3G10 (PC-Mab)
|CCT alpha inhibitor
|Myocardial infarction
|Trial completed enrollment of 82 individuals with STEMI and last participant dosed; top-line data expected by year-end 2020
|Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Spinraza (nusinersen)
|Antisense oligonucleotide
|Spinal muscular atrophy
|First participant dosed in higher-dose phase II/III Devote study; pivotal cohort in 3-part study will receive 2 loading doses of 50 mg 14 days apart followed by maintenance dose of 28 mg every 4 months to assess safety and tolerability vs. currently approved dose
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Losmapimod
|p38 alpha/beta MAP kinase inhibitor
|Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy
|Phase IIb Redux4 trial is fully enrolled but trial activity suspended at many sites due to COVID-19 pandemic; top-line data for primary endpoint of change from baseline in DUX4 activity may not be available by end of third quarter of 2020, as planned
|Mateon Therapeutics Inc., of Agoura Hills, Calif.
|OT-101
|Antisense targeting TGF-beta
|Recalcitrant/resistant anaplastic astrocytoma
|Data published in Cancer Reports and Reviews showed the drug produced a median overall survival of 1,136 days compared to 590 days for TMZ-treated patients (p=0.011)
|Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Nipocalimab (M-281)
|IgG receptor FcRn large subunit p51 antagonist
|Hemolytic disease of fetus and newborn; warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia
|Although not officially paused, Unity study in HDFN expected to enroll at slower pace due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic; global site activation continues in adaptive phase II/III Energy study in wAIHA but enrollment temporarily suspended
|Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|M-254 (hypersialylated immunoglobulin)
|Dendritic ICAM-3 grabbing nonintegrin 1 modulator
|Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy
|Trial now expected to begin in 2021 due to COVID-19-related delays
|Rhovac AB, of Stockholm
|RV-001
|Antigen-based cancer therapy
|Prostate cancer
|Recruitment being delayed due to COVID-19; company expects existing financing will cover the expected delay
|Valbiotis SA, of La Rochelle, France
|Totum-63
|Plant-derived substance
|Type 2 diabetes
|Plans to launch the 600-patient Reverse-It study in the first half of 2020; primary endpoint is reduction in fasting blood glucose for 3 doses for a total of 5 g per day compared to placebo; study also contains an open-label arm testing 2 doses for a total of 5 g per day
|Phase III
|Dermavant Sciences Inc., of Long Beach Calif., a subsidiary of Basel, Switzerland-based Roivant Sciences GmbH
|Tapinarof
|Therapeutic aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulating agent
|Plaque psoriasis
|Completed enrollment in the Psoaring 1 and 2 studies; data expected in the second half of 2020
|Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.
|Lonafarnib
|Farnesyl transferase inhibitor
|Hepatitis delta virus infection
|Completion of D-LIVR study enrollment shifted into 2021 due to COVID-19
|Geron Corp., of Menlo Park, Calif.
|Imetelstat
|Telomerase inhibitor
|Transfusion-dependent patients with low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndrome
|Completion of IMerge study enrollment isn't expected by year-end 2020 as previously disclosed; company also doesn't plan to start proof-of-concept study in high-risk MDS and acute myeloid leukemia by the end of 2020
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer
|Interim analysis of Keynote-177 study found it met 1 of the dual primary endpoints of progression-free survival; study will continue to evaluate other primary endpoint of overall survival
|VBL Therapeutics Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel, and Nanocarrier Co. Ltd., of Chiba, Japan
|VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec)
|Dual CD95/TNF receptor modulator
|Platinum-resistant ovarian cancer
|Nanocarrier plans to extend the ongoing Oval study to Japan
|Xbrane Biopharma AB, of Solna, Sweden
|Xlucane
|Biosimilar of Lucentis (ranibizumab)
|Wet age-related macular degeneration
|Xplore study remains open with 355 of 580 patients enrolled, but COVID-19 makes forecasting future recruitment rate challenging
