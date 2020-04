Other news to note for April 7, 2020

Biopharma happenings in Asia-Pacific, such as deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief, including: Adaptive, Alnylam, Amgen, Ansun, Assembly, Astellas, Aurobindo, Bioaegis, Bioardis, Bionomics, Brii, Capricor, Carterra, Celltrion, Celularity, Cytodyn, Diffusion, Eisai, Ennaid, Evotec, Evqlv, Flexion, Flugen, GSK, Ildong, Incyte, Innate, Innovation, Junshi, Kalos, Kleo, Lee's, Macromoltek, Mateon, Medincell, Modalis, Novartis, Noxopharm, Nuvo, Ocumension, Onxeo, Ostrich, Otsuka, Persephone, Premas, Primmune, Sanbio, Seikagaku, Seneca, Shenogen Pharma, Sirona, Sorrento, Takeda, Ultragenyx, Vaxart, Vir, Viscient, Voltron.

Financings for April 7, 2020

Biopharmas in Asia-Pacific raising money in public or private financings, including: Propanc Biopharma.

Regulatory front for April 7, 2020

The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting biopharma, including: Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Central Drugs Laboratory, Drugs Controller General, EMA, FDA, Gilead Sciences, Health and Human Services, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, Pfizer Healthcare India, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.

Clinical data for March 31-April 6, 2020

Clinical updates from Asia, including trial initiations, enrollment status and data readouts and publications, including: Algernon, Ansun, Apeiron, Cytodyn, Eusa, Hutchison China Meditech, I-Mab, Inflarx, Inovio, Kiniksa, Nanocarrier, Novan, Oncoceutics, Sato, Synairgen, Vanda, VBL.

Regulatory actions for March 31-April 6, 2020

Regulatory snapshots, including drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations in Asia-Pacific, including: Applied, Celularity, Cytodyn, Eisai, Faron, Gracell, I-Mab, Mallinckrodt, Mesoblast, Novoteris, Pharmamar, Revive, Takeda.