In the clinic for April 15, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status

Cytosorbents Corp., of Monmouth Junction, N.J. Cytosorb Blood purification technology Treats cytokine storm and deadly inflammation in critically ill and cardiac surgery patients Published study in The Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeon that compared the clinical outcomes of 13 critically ill pneumonia patients with severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS; P/F <100) on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), septic shock requiring high levels of the vasopressor norepinephrine, and a lactate concentration of 2.0 mmol/L, who were treated with Cytosorb vs. a comparable historical cohort of 7 patients that did not use Cytosorb; the use of Cytosorb with ECMO was associated with a shorter mean duration on ECMO of 8.2 days (range: 2-23 days) vs. 26.5 days (range: 13-30 days) in the control, a rapid reversal of septic shock within 48 hours, and a marked decrease in lactate and inflammatory markers; despite the higher expected ICU mortality in the Cytosorb group based on the median Simplified Acute Physiology Score II at admission to the ICU of 58.2 (range: 49-66; predicted mortality of ~60%) vs. 50.2 (range: 42-55; predicted mortality of ~50%) in the control group, there were no deaths at 30 days in the Cytosorb treated group vs. 57% 30-day mortality in the control

Nanostring Technologies Inc., of Seattle Ncounter platform and Human Immunology V2 panel Simultaneously profiles the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations Facilitates a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation Work published in Cell Host & Microbe outlines the differences in host immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infections utilizing the Ncounter Human Immunology V2 panel for transcriptional profiling; scientists collected blood samples from 3 patients with different severities of disease throughout the course of infection; nasal swabs were also taken at each time point in order to correlate the results with the presence of the virus; discovered key molecules in the blood that best correlate with disease severity prior to the appearance of the worst symptoms; demonstrated the ability of the Ncounter system to quickly elucidate potential biomarkers and signatures of progression, which may be critical in understanding the pathogenesis of the COVID-19 virus and developing potential therapeutics and vaccines

Pathnostics, of Irvine, Calif. Guidance UTI test Assay that combines multiplex-polymerase chain reaction and pooled antibiotic susceptibility testing Diagnosis of urinary tract infections (UTIs) Published findings from an observational, retrospective study comprised of 66,383 patients in JOJ Urology & Nephrology; reported a 13.7% reduction in hospital admissions and emergency department visits from patients who were treated for UTIs based on results from the company's advanced Guidance UTI test vs. those treated based on standard urine culture results