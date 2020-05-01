BioWorld MedTech Patent Highlights: Week 17

To read more on these records and others in the pharmaceutical arena, please visit Clarivate Analytics Cortellis, where you may access full pdf documents of the same, along with expert analysis and indexing of their content to accompany detailing of such aspects as expirations, infringements, licensing and exclusivity.

WO2020081860-A1: “Apparel system and methods for applying topical treatments.”

Assignee: Thomas Jefferson University

Inventors: Bilolikar, Vivek, Koratkar; Doto, Jennifer, Lauren; George, Hall; Keller, Matthew, Scott; Samuels, Stefani, Lynne; Schoenberg, Elizabeth, Rose; Sharayko, Matthew, James; Sunderland, Mark, Andrew

IPC Codes: A41D 13/00; A42B 1/04; A41D 31/02; B32B 27/12

Publication Date: 23-Apr-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2018747042, 17-Oct-2018

An apparel system having oleophobic and moisture wicking layers, for applying topical treatments. While it is claimed that the item of apparel may take the form of a cap, shirt, sleeve, glove, pants, sock, undergarment or a wrap, there is a particular focus on it being a cap to treat areas of the wearer’s head. To use the caps, patients would put on their scalp medication and then cover their heads with the caps. The cap is designed to keep the medication in place and prevent smearing.

The inventors state that occluding the topical treatment with an article of apparel provides better penetration and delivery of the topical medication, and that occlusion can actually improve the penetration of medication in certain instances by 100-fold or more. They also say that their apparel provides an occlusive microenvironment (eg temperature and moisture level) which enhances blood circulation and immune responses to aid in the healing of diseased skin.

Published alongside WO2020081781-A1 in which five of the team describe a topical medicine applicator designed to conveniently distribute topical medicine to the scalp for treating scalp related skin conditions, such as scalp psoriasis.

In November 2018, just after the earliest priority date seen here, Bilolikar, Schoenberg and Sharayko co-founded a Philadelphia-based startup called Soriya to commercialize their work as medical and industrial design students at Thomas Jefferson University seeking to develop products for people with chronic skin diseases. Another of the inventors, Dr Keller (Associate Professor of Dermatology and Director of the Jefferson Psoriasis Center), is also a member of Soriya’s team.

US20200121871-A1: “Intranasal pressure drug delivery device.”

Assignee: AktiVax Inc

Inventors: Genosar, Amir

IPC Codes: A61M 15/00; A61M 15/08

Publication Date: 23-Apr-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2018749296, 23-Oct-2018

Intranasal pressure drug delivery device. Within the invention’s background, the use of intranasal dispensers for the delivery of Narcan is seen to be discussed, and imagery accompanying the invention depicts dispensers emblazoned with the words, “Naloxone - nalmefene", on their sides.

The invention’s focus on intranasal drug delivery would appear to be a new interest for AktiVax (formerly AktiPak), whose prior patenting is in support of its autoinjector technology. The company’s ARAI auto-injector platform was originally developed with the support of the US government to address the shortfalls of existing autoinjectors in the areas of usability, reliability, ruggedness, and drug stability to protect US troops and the civilian population from unconventional weapon threats. It has since been developing the platform to help people with life-threatening conditions in emergency situations, such as hypoglycemia, anaphylaxis and opioid overdose.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company’s website reports how it is developing a first-in-kind opioid overdose reversal treatment consisting of a dual injection of the drugs naloxone and nalmefene. The present invention would suggest that the company is also investigating possible alternative routes of administration for its opioid overdose treatment.

Previously, in WO2012064761 that is assigned to AktiPak, Amir Genosar (who is the company’s founder and CEO, and a successful serial entrepreneur) described a drug dispensing device whose claims could be seen to cover devices that not only include a nasal applicator, but also eg an intra-dermal needle, a subcutaneous needle, an intramuscular needle, an IV catheter, a jet injection nozzle, an auricular dispenser or dropper.

US20200121258-A1: “Wearable device for non-invasive administration of continuous blood pressure monitoring without cuffing.”

Assignee: AlayaTec Inc

Inventors: Chen, David H.C.; Zhu, Li

IPC Codes: A61B 5/026; A61B 5/0295; A61B 5/021; A61B 5/044; A61B 5/00

Publication Date: 23-Apr-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2018164777, 18-Oct-2018

A wearable blood pressure monitoring device including a housing with a processor and array of sensors that is suitable to continuously wear without cuffing the subject during measurements. The sensors include an ECG (electrocardiogram) sensor and a PPG (photoplethysmogram) sensor in contact with the external surface of the skin. The processor determines blood pressure from a determined PTT (pulse transit time) value resulting from a time difference between the measured ECG signal and the measured PPG signal resulting from the heartbeat.

David Chen is co-founder and CTO of AlayaTec Inc, a Palo Alto, California-based digital health startup that describes itself as developing AI-enabled wearable neuro-tech and health-tech products to alleviate emotional and mental health suffering. Rather than blood pressure monitoring, it is in the area of mental wellness that AlayaTec’s prior patenting lies, see eg US10258760-B1 (issued April 2019) in which Chen described a computer system for determining a state of mind and providing a sensory-type antidote to a subject.

WO2020079517-A1: “Intraocular gas injector.”

Assignee: Alcon Inc

Inventors: Auld, Jack Robert; Huculak, John Christopher; Lescoulie, James; McCollam, Christopher; Souza, Marcus Antonio

IPC Codes: A61M 5/315; A61D 1/00; A61M 5/31; A61M 5/178; A61M 5/28; A61M 5/19; A61F 9/007

Publication Date: 23-Apr-2020 (also published as US20200121499-A1)

Earliest Priority Details: US2018165140, 19-Oct-2018

Hand-held gaseous injector for delivering a therapeutic gas (tamponade mixed with an expansile gas such as sulfur hexafluoride) to a patient while treating ocular conditions. It is discussed how the device may mix the expansile gas with atmospheric air for the treatment of a detached retina (wherein the injected intraocular gas holds the retina tissue in contact with the retinal pigment epithelium to enable the retina to remain attached during the healing process after the surgical procedure).

Within the application’s disclosure it is suggested that the invention represents an improvement upon McCollam’s prior description of an intraocular gas injector in WO2013188595, that was originally assigned to Altaviz LLC but has family members reassigned into Alcon’s name. It is also suggested that the invention represents an improvement upon the Alcon Constellation® Vision system for vitreous surgery which allows the filling and purging of gas.

McCollam also described a gas syringe filling device and method of its use during pneumatic retinopexy to repair a detached retina in Altaviz’s WO2014179779, that also features family members reassigned to Alcon.

Another of the team, Jack Auld, is a co-founder of Lake Forest, California-located Altaviz that describes itself as being dedicated to empowering ophthalmologists with highly effective, efficiency improving, and patient safety enhancing devices and instruments that provide economic value to ophthalmic practice. Altaviz’s vision is to form strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, implant, and ophthalmic product companies to develop customized injection and insertion systems. It would appear this patenting for Alcon around a possible solution for pneumatic retinopexy would represent just such a partnership.

GB202003191-A0: “An airway management device.”

Assignee: Alfen Medical Devices Development Ltd

Inventors: n/a

IPC Codes: n/a

Publication Date: 22-Apr-2020

Earliest Priority Details: GB20203191, 05-Mar-2020

One of the new companies set up on the back of the new coronavirus outbreak may have lodged its first initial patent application with the UK patent office this week.

Alfen Medical Devices Development Ltd was set up at the beginning of February with one of the directors being Zoraida Del Socorro Fontanilla Daza. Ms Fontanilla Daza is a consultant specializing in accident and emergency services, based at the Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. The application will have the title of, “An airway management device”, and while there is no direct evidence that this is in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the timing makes it seem likely.

Several non-invasive breathing apparatuses are being developed in order to treat patients, so this may be another entry into that market.

WO2020077630-A1: “Galactose rapid quantitative detection system and use thereof.”

Assignee: Avalon Hepapoc Limited

Inventors: Hu, Oliver Yoa-Pu; Chen, Sz-Hau; Yang, Ping; Lin, Hsin-Ju; Tseng, Po-Yuan; Shen, Thomas Yan-Shih; Lau, Johnson Yiu-Nam; Chu, Ching-Yuan

IPC Codes: G01N 27/26

Publication Date: 23-Apr-2020

Earliest Priority Details: WO 2018CN111076, 19-Oct-2018

Four co-published applications describe a method for assaying galactose (WO2020077632 and US20200124609) and a meter and test strips to perform the assay (WO2020077630 and US20200123589). The application discloses that liver function is related to the level of galactose in blood.

In 2018 the company entered an agreement to sell the meter and strips for the detection of galactose in human blood to Athenex Inc for administering liver tests to patients taking oncology drugs.

The present applications appear to be the first from the company, which is affiliated to Avalon Global Holdings. Several of the team appear to be associated with either the National Chiao Tung University or the National Taiwan University.

US20200121925-A1: “Electrotherapy and neurostimulation medical device apparatus and method.”

Assignee: Biowave Corporation

Inventors: Siff, Bradford; Carter, John

IPC Codes: A61N 1/36

Publication Date: 23-Apr-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US 2018749233, 23-Oct-2018

The application describes a portable, waterproof electrotherapy device which is capable of generating two AC signals of different frequencies but each having a frequency greater than 1 kHz. The signals are applied via at least one pair of electrodes on or beneath the surface of the patient’s body in the treatment of pain. The device employs class D switching amplifiers, minimizing heat generation.

The application appears to be in support of the company’s BioWaveGO product.

The application continues from WO2014168957 on noninvasive or percutaneous nerve stimulation.

WO2020080982-A1: “Lung recruitment in mechanical ventilation.”

Assignee: Maquet Critical Care AB

Inventors: Andersson, Mari; Lychou, Leif; Rodehed, Mattias; Häggström, Anders; Luleich, Annett

IPC Codes: A61M 16/00; A61M 16/12

Publication Date: 23-Apr-2020

Earliest Priority Details: WO2018SE51055, 17-Oct-2018

Five co-published applications describe ventilation systems that perform a full recruitment maneuver (FRM) comprising a recruitment phase and a positive end expiry pressure (PEEP) titration phase and determine an optimized ventilation setting during the FRM and automatically switch ventilation modes after the FRM (WO2020080982), systems configured to perform an automated FRM and later an automated quick recruitment maneuver (QRM) comprising a recruitment phase but no PEEP phase (‘984), systems that perform an automated FRM comprising a recruitment phase and a PEEP phase comprising a stepwise decrease in PEEP (985), and systems that can perform an automated FRM comprising a PEEP phase where the level of PEEP is reduced and an attempt is made to determine the optimal PEEP. If this is not possible, the FRM is aborted (‘986). WO2020080983 describes an alarm management system for the lung recruitment maneuver.

The applications appear to be in support of the company’s range of mechanical ventilators which include the Servo-u, Servo-i and Servo-s ventilators. The applications continue from WO2020009631 on the non-invasive measurement of pulmonary blood flow in a mechanically ventilated patient.

Maquet became part of the Getinge group in 2000. Getinge has entered a temporary partnership with Scania whereby Getinge will hire Scania staff to support a ramp-up in ventilator production. It has also, along with other ventilator manufactures, entered the Ventilator Training Alliance to support frontline medical staff with ventilator training during the Covid-19 pandemic.

US20200121357-A1: “Double needle system to facilitate placing abdominal wall nerve blocks or infusion catheters.”

Assignee: New Wave Endo-Surgery Inc

Inventors: Gomez, Ricardo Alexander; Heck, Sandy Lawrence

IPC Codes: A61B 17/34; A61B 1/313; A61B 17/00

Publication Date: 23-Apr-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2018748515, 23-Oct-2018

The application describes a system for the delivery of analgesic to a nerve in the abdomen, particularly in the rectus abdominus sheath or the transversus abdominus plane, during laparyscopic surgery. The system comprises one or two needles joined at one end by a hub and one or both having a catheter inside them containing an LED which can be extended beyond the end of the needle(s). The presence of the LED allows clear vision of the position of the needle(s) and prevents the tip of either penetrating the body cavity.

The application continues from WO2019241236 on establishing a nerve block site, is co-published with WO2020081496 on methods of abdominal surgery and presumably supports the company’s M-Close kit, launched in 2018.

In February 2019, the company announced it had acquired Acacia Ltd’s nerve block needle and anesthesia kit, and in September 2019, that the company had received the 2019 Innovation of the Year award from the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons for its M-Close kit.

WO2020081888-A1: “Portable apparatus and method for sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing.”

Assignee: Matharu, Amol, S.

Inventors: Matharu, Amol, S.

IPC Codes: A61J 3/00; A61L 9/00

Publication Date: 23-Apr-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2018747866, 19-Oct-2018

A compact, portable, stand-alone, reconfigurable apparatus for manufacturing sterile pharmaceutical dosage forms. It states that the apparatus (that may be the size of a refrigerator) can accommodate low production capacity up to a high capacity (few to several thousands) based on continuous running principles. The stand-alone system, once set up, is configured to produce products without further human intervention based on a computer program operated by processor. Once the system is fully configured to produce products, the system includes all the necessary materials and devices to produces a final product automatically, uninterrupted and continuously without further human intervention.

Represents a new patenting interest for the inventor who in January 2020 was appointed as CSO of Blue Ash, Ohio-headquartered Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, whose proprietary ZipDose® Technology is described as the first and only US FDA-validated, commercial scale three-dimensional printing (3DP) technology platform. The ZipDose® process involves the use of print fluids to bind layers of API-containing powder together into porous structures or tablets, adapted into a conveyor belt-like system. The porosity of the tablets is the main advantage of Aprecia’s ZipDose® 3D printed pill technology, as they are more porous than those made using conventional methods. This then means that they dissolve, and act, much faster when taken with a sip of water. Aprecia first received FDA approval for its 3D printed pills in 2015, for its Spritam product that is used to treat seizures in people with epilepsy.

Coincidentally, this week saw the publication of an application in Aprecia’s own name, WO2020081561-A1, describing a method and system of forming a 3D printed, rapidly-dispersible pharmaceutical dosage form within a portion of blister packaging.

WO2020079266-A1: “Respiration promoting apparatus and use thereof.”

Assignee: STIMIT AG

Inventors: Frei, Peter; Häringer, Kerstin; Müller-Bruhn, Ronja; Wölfel, Markus

IPC Codes: A61N 2/02; A61N 2/00

Publication Date: 23-Apr-2020

Earliest Priority Details: EP2018201496, 19-Oct-2018

Non-invasive electro-magnetic respiration promoting apparatus using a first coil winding unit for stimulating a first phrenic nerve and a second coil winding unit for stimulating a second phrenic nerve. The apparatus seeks to provide efficient stimulation of both phrenic nerves and diaphragm, overcome space constrains, avoid co-stimulation effects of tissue near the phrenic nerves, and it does so in a way that is simple, convenient and pain-free for the patient.

For prior patenting from the inventor Ronja Müller-Bruhn, who is the company’s founder, see WO2019154837 describing an electro-magnetic induction device for activating the respiratory system via its muscular or neural system.

As evidenced from its patenting the Swiss startup STIMIT AG has developed a breathing stimulation device to enable faster recovery through diaphragm stimulation. This helps the breathing muscle function during ventilation, minimizes life-threatening damage to the lungs from mechanical ventilation and shortens the duration of ventilation for intensive-care patients. STIMIT has become the first Medtech startup benefiting from the recently launched Venture Kick Life Sciences program. It has received CHF 150,000 to accelerate the development of the breathing stimulation device which appears highly relevant for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

US10624591-B1: “Annotations of continuous glucose monitoring data.”

Assignee: Verily Life Sciences LLC

Inventors: Biesinger, William Jacob Benhardt; Burkart, Joshua

IPC Codes: A61B 5/00; A61M 5/142; G16H 40/63; G16H 10/60; A61B 5/145

Publication Date: 21-Apr-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2018891291, 07-Feb-2018

Diabetes management platforms able to make annotations to physiological data of a subject whose glycemic health state is being monitored. These annotations can be used to classify excursions detected in the physiological data to facilitate the identification of a therapeutic behavior change intended to improve glycemic health state. For example, a health coach may review the annotation(s) associated with the subject before generating a recommendation for improving the glycemic health state. As another example, the diabetes management platform can automatically identify an appropriate recommendation based on the annotation(s).

This patent was given prioritized examination, through the USPTO’s TrackOne Request process, meaning that it was not seen initially as a patent application, but instead appeared publicly for the first time here as this fully granted patent. TrackOne Requests can be viewed as an indicator of the assignee being particularly keen to see their invention protected as quickly as possible.

In December 2019, it was announced that Sanofi would be looking to pull back from its three-year-old relationship with Verily and their virtual diabetes clinic, Onduo, as the company began to move away from new diabetes research. The announcement came just a week after Onduo had published real-world data that found significant six-month HbA1c improvements among a cohort of 740 of its participants.

In late November 2019, the virtual clinic amended its collaboration and license agreement with diabetes hardware maker Dexcom, making it the venture’s preferred supplier of continuous glucose monitoring devices for its type 2 diabetes program.

For prior patenting from others at Verily, see US20200044695 that describes systems and methods for enabling near-field communications with a wearable biosensor such as a continuous glucose monitor. Also see WO2018031161 describing an antenna configuration for a compact continuous glucose monitor which allows the glucose monitor to transmit sensor information to a computing device such as a tablet, computer, or smartphone.