Clinical data for May 5-11, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|
Phase I
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Hamilton, Bermuda
|Mavrilimumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting GM-CSFRalpha
|Severe COVID-19
|Additional data from open-label protocol in pilot study in Italy in 13 non-mechanically ventilated patients showed those treated experienced greater and earlier clinical improvements vs. control group patients; at day 14 of follow-up, 85% of treated patients vs. 42% of control patients had attained clinical improvement endpoint (p=0.017), and there was 0% incidence of death in treated patients vs. 27% in control group (p=0.0146 for time of death); 8% of treated patients received mechanical ventilation vs. 35% of control patients (p=0.077 for time to mechanical ventilation or death), and treated patients were discharged from hospital earlier than control patients (9-12 days vs. 12-NE; p=0.13)
|5/11/20
|Noxopharm Ltd., of Sydney
|Veyonda (idronoxil)
|S1P inhibitor
|Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
|Radiographic review of Darrt-1 study combining study drug and low-dose radiotherapy showed 27% incidence of abscopal response in soft tissue lesions in 15 participants post-taxane and ADT therapy
|5/6/20
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|BNT-162
|mRNA vaccine
|COVID-19
|First participants dosed in phase I/II trial; study designed to determine safety, immunogenicity and optimal dose of 4 mRNA vaccine candidates in single, continuous study
|5/5/20
|
Phase II
|Athersys Inc., of Cleveland
|Multistem
|Stem cell therapy
|COVID-19
|First patients enrolled in pivotal phase II/III study in COVID-19-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome; Macovia trial to enroll about 400 subjects; primary efficacy endpoint will compare number of ventilator-free days through day 28 vs. placebo
|5/5/20
|Calcimedica Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|CM-4620-IE
|Ca2+ release activated Ca2+ channel 1 inhibitor
|Severe COVID-19 pneumonia
|Independent safety review committee recommended that the study continue without modification
|5/7/20
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.
|Leronlimab (PRO-140)
|CCR5 antagonist
|Severely and critically ill COVID-19
|Started enrollment in phase IIb/III trial of 54 patients treated with drug or placebo for 2 weeks; primary endpoint is mortality rate at 28 days; secondary endpoint is mortality rate at 14 days
|5/8/20
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., of Nes Ziona, Israel
|Allocetra
|Immunotherapy
|COVID-19 associated lung dysfunction
|Started study measuring change in PaO2/FiO2 ratio number and severity of adverse events and serious adverse events as the co-primary endpoints
|5/7/20
|Hightide Therapeutics Inc., of Shenzhen, China
|HTD-1801
|Ionic salt of 2 active moieties
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and type 2 diabetes mellitus
|Phase IIa study met primary endpoint of an absolute liver fat reduction; secondary endpoints, including glycemic control and markers associated with liver injury, were also met; data to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting
|5/7/20
|Mesoblast Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|Remestemcel-L (Ryoncil)
|Mesenchymal stem cell therapy
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome
|First of about 300 participants with COVID-19 infection dosed in U.S. phase II/III trial assessing treatment of moderate to severe ARDS in individuals on ventilator support under emergency IND application or expanded access protocol; primary endpoint is all-cause mortality within 30 days of randomization; full enrollment expected within 3-4 months
|5/6/20
|Rising Pharma Holdings Inc., of East Brunswick, N.J.
|Hydroxychloroquine
|Inhibits virus entry
|COVID-19 prophylaxis in patients with cancer
|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center running the placebo-controlled study measuring likelihood of symptomatic COVID-19 infection as the primary endpoint; secondary endpoints include likelihood of severe COVID-19 and acute toxicity associated with administration of hydroxychloroquine during radiation or chemoradiation; drug donated by Rising Pharma
|5/7/20
|
Phase III
|Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea
|Fexuprazan
|Potassium-competitive acid blocker
|Gastroesophageal reflux disease
|Data unveiled in Digestive Disease Week 2020 abstract from study in erosive esophagitis showed 99% mucosal healing rate at week 8; also improved symptom relief, particularly exhibiting significantly faster and better heartburn relief vs. esomeprazole
|5/8/20
|Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif.
|Lenzilumab
|GM-CSF ligand inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|First participant dosed in pivotal study assessing ability to prevent or minimize cytokine storm associated with infection
|5/6/20
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Tyvyt (sintilimab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|First-line advanced or metastatic squamous non-small-cell lung cancer
|Orient-12 study testing Tyvyt plus Gemzar (gemcitabine, Lilly) and platinum chemotherapy met primary endpoint of progression-free survival; data to be presented at an upcoming medical conference
|5/7/20
|
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Clinical data table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.