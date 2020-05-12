Clinical data for May 5-11, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status Date

Phase I

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Hamilton, Bermuda Mavrilimumab Monoclonal antibody targeting GM-CSFRalpha Severe COVID-19 Additional data from open-label protocol in pilot study in Italy in 13 non-mechanically ventilated patients showed those treated experienced greater and earlier clinical improvements vs. control group patients; at day 14 of follow-up, 85% of treated patients vs. 42% of control patients had attained clinical improvement endpoint (p=0.017), and there was 0% incidence of death in treated patients vs. 27% in control group (p=0.0146 for time of death); 8% of treated patients received mechanical ventilation vs. 35% of control patients (p=0.077 for time to mechanical ventilation or death), and treated patients were discharged from hospital earlier than control patients (9-12 days vs. 12-NE; p=0.13) 5/11/20

Noxopharm Ltd., of Sydney Veyonda (idronoxil) S1P inhibitor Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer Radiographic review of Darrt-1 study combining study drug and low-dose radiotherapy showed 27% incidence of abscopal response in soft tissue lesions in 15 participants post-taxane and ADT therapy 5/6/20

Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany BNT-162 mRNA vaccine COVID-19 First participants dosed in phase I/II trial; study designed to determine safety, immunogenicity and optimal dose of 4 mRNA vaccine candidates in single, continuous study 5/5/20

Phase II

Athersys Inc., of Cleveland Multistem Stem cell therapy COVID-19 First patients enrolled in pivotal phase II/III study in COVID-19-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome; Macovia trial to enroll about 400 subjects; primary efficacy endpoint will compare number of ventilator-free days through day 28 vs. placebo 5/5/20

Calcimedica Inc., of La Jolla, Calif. CM-4620-IE Ca2+ release activated Ca2+ channel 1 inhibitor Severe COVID-19 pneumonia Independent safety review committee recommended that the study continue without modification 5/7/20

Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash. Leronlimab (PRO-140) CCR5 antagonist Severely and critically ill COVID-19 Started enrollment in phase IIb/III trial of 54 patients treated with drug or placebo for 2 weeks; primary endpoint is mortality rate at 28 days; secondary endpoint is mortality rate at 14 days 5/8/20

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., of Nes Ziona, Israel Allocetra Immunotherapy COVID-19 associated lung dysfunction Started study measuring change in PaO2/FiO2 ratio number and severity of adverse events and serious adverse events as the co-primary endpoints 5/7/20

Hightide Therapeutics Inc., of Shenzhen, China HTD-1801 Ionic salt of 2 active moieties Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and type 2 diabetes mellitus Phase IIa study met primary endpoint of an absolute liver fat reduction; secondary endpoints, including glycemic control and markers associated with liver injury, were also met; data to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting 5/7/20

Mesoblast Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia Remestemcel-L (Ryoncil) Mesenchymal stem cell therapy Acute respiratory distress syndrome First of about 300 participants with COVID-19 infection dosed in U.S. phase II/III trial assessing treatment of moderate to severe ARDS in individuals on ventilator support under emergency IND application or expanded access protocol; primary endpoint is all-cause mortality within 30 days of randomization; full enrollment expected within 3-4 months 5/6/20

Rising Pharma Holdings Inc., of East Brunswick, N.J. Hydroxychloroquine Inhibits virus entry COVID-19 prophylaxis in patients with cancer Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center running the placebo-controlled study measuring likelihood of symptomatic COVID-19 infection as the primary endpoint; secondary endpoints include likelihood of severe COVID-19 and acute toxicity associated with administration of hydroxychloroquine during radiation or chemoradiation; drug donated by Rising Pharma 5/7/20

Phase III

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea Fexuprazan Potassium-competitive acid blocker Gastroesophageal reflux disease Data unveiled in Digestive Disease Week 2020 abstract from study in erosive esophagitis showed 99% mucosal healing rate at week 8; also improved symptom relief, particularly exhibiting significantly faster and better heartburn relief vs. esomeprazole 5/8/20

Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif. Lenzilumab GM-CSF ligand inhibitor COVID-19 infection First participant dosed in pivotal study assessing ability to prevent or minimize cytokine storm associated with infection 5/6/20

Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Tyvyt (sintilimab) Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1 First-line advanced or metastatic squamous non-small-cell lung cancer Orient-12 study testing Tyvyt plus Gemzar (gemcitabine, Lilly) and platinum chemotherapy met primary endpoint of progression-free survival; data to be presented at an upcoming medical conference 5/7/20