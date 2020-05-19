Other news to note for May 19, 2020

Biopharma happenings in Asia-Pacific, such as deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief, including: Acer, Akers, Avacta, Bonus Biogroup, Cansino, Cellect, Cipla, Citius, Cmab, Creoptix, Curevac, Cytoagents, E-therapeutics, Exvastat, Gilead, Glaxosmithkline, Gryt, Iksuda, Immunovative, Jubilant, Legend Biotech, Legochem, Lengo, Luye, Manhattan Biosolutions, Medicago, Mercaptor Discoveries, Mirror, Moksha8, Mylan, Mymetics, Nanoviricides, Nascent, Novellus, Orgenesis, Patrys, Pluristem, Predictive Oncology, Premas, Primary Peptides, Promis, Qurebio, Recursion, Simcere, Sorrento, Syntekabio, Takeda, Teva, Transgene, Vir, Viralclear, Vsy, Wize, Wuxi, Yumab.

Financings for May 19, 2020

Biopharmas in Asia-Pacific raising money in public or private financings, including: Abivax, Apeiron, Greenlight, Hemogenyx, Modulus Discovery, Peptidream, Travecta.

Regulatory front for May 19, 2020

The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting biopharma, including: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, EMA, European Commission, FBI, FDA, Glaxosmithkline, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, NIH, U.K. National Cyber Security Agency, U.S. Department of Justice.

Clinical data for May 12-18, 2020

Clinical updates from Asia, including trial initiations, enrollment status and data readouts and publications, including: Abivax, Astellas, Bone, Glenmark, I-Mab, JHL, Kaleido, Moderna, Neurorx, Oryzon Genomics, Relief, Roivant Sciences, Samsung Bioepis, Taiwan Liposome, Zai Lab.

Regulatory actions for May 12-18, 2020

Regulatory snapshots, including drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations in Asia-Pacific, including: Abivax, Aim Immunotech, Akebia, Algernon, Ascletis, Astrazeneca, Biosig Technologies, Can-Fite, Carsgen, Cytodyn, Daiichi Sankyo, Enzychem Lifesciences, Immunic, Kancera, Leading Biosciences, Moderna, Nantkwest, Novocure, Pharmazz, Restem, Scimount, Seattle Genetics, Takeda, Teva, Vistagen, Zai Lab.

Conference data for May 14, 2020: ASCO

New and updated preclinical and clinical data related to Asia to be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual meeting – May 29-31, including: Eli Lilly, Innovent Biologics, Kyowa Kirin, MEI Pharma.