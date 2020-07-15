Company Product Description Indication Status

Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China, APG-2575 Bcl-2 inhibitor Waldenström macroglobulinemia FDA granted orphan drug designation

Bioaegis Therapeutics Inc., of Morristown, N.J. Rhu-pGSN Recombinant human plasma gelsolin COVID-19 Received clearance from the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products for phase II study in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany Nintedanib Tyrosine kinase inhibitor Chronic fibrosing interstitial lung diseases with a progressive phenotype beyond idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis European Commission approved the additional indication

Glaxosmithkline plc, of London Belantamab mafodotin Antibody-drug conjugate targeting B-cell maturation antigen Relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 12-0 that the benefit of the treatment outweigh the risks for use after at least 4 prior therapies including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody

Knopp Biosciences LLC, of Pittsburgh KB-3061 Activator of voltage-gated Kv7.2/7.3 potassium channels KCNQ2 epileptic encephalopathy FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation

Lintonpharm Co. Ltd., of Guangzhou, China Catumaxomab T-cell engaging bispecific antibody Peritoneal carcinomatosis China’s NMPA cleared the start of a phase III trial

Neoimmunetech Inc., of Rockville, Md. NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) Long-acting human IL-7 Mild COVID-19 FDA cleared the IND for a phase I study

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York ORMD-0801 Oral insulin Diabetes Based on an end-of-phase II meeting with the FDA, the company plans to run 2 concurrent phase III studies