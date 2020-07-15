|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China,
|APG-2575
|Bcl-2 inhibitor
|Waldenström macroglobulinemia
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Bioaegis Therapeutics Inc., of Morristown, N.J.
|Rhu-pGSN
|Recombinant human plasma gelsolin
|COVID-19
|Received clearance from the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products for phase II study in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia
|Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|Nintedanib
|Tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Chronic fibrosing interstitial lung diseases with a progressive phenotype beyond idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
|European Commission approved the additional indication
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|Belantamab mafodotin
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting B-cell maturation antigen
|Relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
|FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 12-0 that the benefit of the treatment outweigh the risks for use after at least 4 prior therapies including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody
|Knopp Biosciences LLC, of Pittsburgh
|KB-3061
|Activator of voltage-gated Kv7.2/7.3 potassium channels
|KCNQ2 epileptic encephalopathy
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Lintonpharm Co. Ltd., of Guangzhou, China
|Catumaxomab
|T-cell engaging bispecific antibody
|Peritoneal carcinomatosis
|China’s NMPA cleared the start of a phase III trial
|Neoimmunetech Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa)
|Long-acting human IL-7
|Mild COVID-19
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I study
|Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|ORMD-0801
|Oral insulin
|Diabetes
|Based on an end-of-phase II meeting with the FDA, the company plans to run 2 concurrent phase III studies
