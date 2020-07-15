|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Clinical Computer Systems Inc., of Hoffman Estates, Ill., and Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd., of Cardiff, U.K.
|Obix Beca
|Fetal monitor
|Monitors vital signs for perinatal care
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Diacarta Inc., of Richmond, Calif.
|Quantivirus SARS-CoV-2 test
|Molecular diagnostic
|Detection of SARS-CoV-2
|Received ICMR approval for distribution in India
|Diacarta Inc., of Richmond, Calif.
|Quantivirus SARS-CoV-2 test
|Molecular diagnostic
|Detection of SARS-CoV-2
|Received COFEPRIS approval for distribution in Mexico
|Edwards Lifesciences Corp., of Irvine, Calif.
|Konect Resilia
|Aortic valved conduit
|For complex aortic valve surgeries
|Received U.S. FDA approval
|Icad Inc., of Nashua, N.H.
|Profound AI
|Deep-learning, artificial intelligence (AI) cancer detection software solution; available for 2D and 3D mammography or digital breast tomosynthesis
|Personalized breast cancer risk estimation
|Received the CE mark
|Paragon 28 Inc., of Englewood, Colo.
|Apex 3D Total Ankle Replacement system
|Porous, 3D-printed implant
|Replaces ankle joint
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
