Company Product Description Indication Status
Clinical Computer Systems Inc., of Hoffman Estates, Ill., and Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd., of Cardiff, U.K. Obix Beca Fetal monitor Monitors vital signs for perinatal care Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Diacarta Inc., of Richmond, Calif. Quantivirus SARS-CoV-2 test Molecular diagnostic Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Received ICMR approval for distribution in India
Diacarta Inc., of Richmond, Calif. Quantivirus SARS-CoV-2 test Molecular diagnostic Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Received COFEPRIS approval for distribution in Mexico
Edwards Lifesciences Corp., of Irvine, Calif. Konect Resilia Aortic valved conduit For complex aortic valve surgeries Received U.S. FDA approval
Icad Inc., of Nashua, N.H. Profound AI Deep-learning, artificial intelligence (AI) cancer detection software solution; available for 2D and 3D mammography or digital breast tomosynthesis Personalized breast cancer risk estimation Received the CE mark
Paragon 28 Inc., of Englewood, Colo. Apex 3D Total Ankle Replacement system Porous, 3D-printed implant Replaces ankle joint Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

