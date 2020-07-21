Artificial intelligence plus dual-stain testing beats cytology for cervical cancer detection

The Papanicolaou test has a long and illustrious history of roughly 100 years behind it, but researchers at the U.S. National Cancer Institute and several other institutions believe a better method of testing for the human papillomavirus is finally in sight. A negative finding in dual-stain testing, which is designed to detect two proteins (p16 and Ki-67), has previously been shown to clarify which patients are likely to develop cervical cancer in the five years following the test. This latest study paired dual-stain testing with a deep learning algorithm – developed by NCI researchers along with scientists at the University of Heidelberg in Heidelberg, Germany – with a whole-slide imaging platform designed for this specific purpose. The researchers compared this approach with both conventional cytology and manual dual-stain testing interpretation in samples from more than 4,200 subjects in epidemiological studies of HPV-positive cervical and anal precancers at two health systems in the U.S. This study demonstrated that the AI-based dual-stain approach yielded a lower rate of false positives than both cytology and manual interpretation of dual-stain testing, along with greater sensitivity and “substantially higher specificity,” according to the NCI statement. Referral to colposcopy fell by roughly a third compared to cytology (42% compared to 60%), and the NCI statement added that this approach demonstrated comparable performance to standard screening in anal cytology. These results suggest that this approach might be studied further for anal cancer screening, and cloud-based deployment would make this algorithm accessible across the globe. However, this platform might also be useful for assisted evaluation, second opinion, and quality control, the NCI statement added. The results of this study appear in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Protein degradation system targeted to KRAS

KRAS no longer has the halo of complete undruggability, but targeting in early phase clinical trials has shown mixed results to date. Now, researchers at the University of Dundee have developed a broad system for targeted degradation of intracellular proteins called ligand-inducible affinity-directed protein missile (L-AdPROM), and used it to target both labeled and endogenous RAS proteins. An adcom for AdPROM remains a long way off, but the authors wrote that the highly versatile L-AdPROM system is useful for the inducible degradation of potentially any intracellular [protein of interest], and that “our findings imply that endogenous RAS proteins can be targeted for proteolysis, supporting the idea of an alternative therapeutic approach to these undruggable targets.” The results were published in back-to-back papers in the July 14, 2020, online issue of Cell Chemical Biology.

Preventing T-cell rejection

Investigators at Baylor College of Medicine have developed a method to prevent the rejection of allogeneic T cells, making progress toward off-the-shelf immune cell therapies. Autologous engineered T cells have had a profound impact on the treatment of a few hematological cancers. But the necessity to engineer patient-derived cells for autologous treatments makes the treatment more expensive, slower and less predictable than allogeneic therapies could be. One obstacle to allogeneic therapies is immune rejection by the transplantee. When the host immune system gears up for rejection, both innate and adaptive immune cells express co-stimulation factors including 41BB. The authors were able to eliminate such cells by including an alloimmune defense receptor (ADR) in CAR T cells. “Co-expressing chimeric antigen receptors and ADRs persisted in mice and produced sustained tumor eradication in two mouse models of allogeneic T-cell therapy of hematopoietic and solid cancers,” the authors wrote. “This approach enables generation of rejection-resistant, ‘off-the-shelf’, allogeneic T-cell products to produce long-term therapeutic benefit in immunocompetent recipients.” They published their findings in the July 13, 2020, online issue of Nature Biotechnology.

Beating cytokine toxicity one layer at a time

Cytokine therapy for various cancers has led to a few disappointments in clinical research, but a new study suggests that this might be resolved with a novel approach to fabricating a nanoparticle delivery system. The authors of this study note that interleukin-12 in particular has shown “great promise” in treating several cancers, and a layer-by-layer (LbL) approach to nanoparticle fabrication might solve the toxicity problem. This research demonstrates that nanoparticles thus assembled can be steered to a cell membrane and “act as a drug depot,” a feature that is critical if the payload is to act on adjacent cytokine membrane receptors. The authors said this nanoparticle “showed efficacy against a tumor challenge in both colorectal and ovarian tumors at doses that were not tolerated when administered carrier-free.” The researchers spell out their findings in more detail in the July 21, 2020, issue of ACS Nano.