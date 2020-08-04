Universities in China’s Greater Bay Area have developed a recombinant receptor-binding domain (RBD) protein vaccine candidate that has shown promise against COVID-19, researchers said Monday at a press conference in Hong Kong. The vaccine can induce neutralizing activity after seven days with one dose, but more animal studies are now underway to test its durability.

Developed by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) and other Chinese institutions, the recombinant RBD protein vaccine could provide strong immune protection against SARS-CoV-2 if it induces a potent functional antibody response in animals while demonstrating a good safety profile.

An article documenting the work was published in Nature on July 29.

“We systematically studied the entire S spike protein and we found that the RBD domain has the most potent effect in inducing antibody or immune response, while it reduces other unwanted side effects,” said Kang Zhang, a professor of medicine from MUST, at the press conference.

“We looked through the entire protein and found that RBD, which only has about 200-plus amino acids, is the best candidate for making the vaccine,” he added.

In the study, the team found that a recombinant vaccine comprising spike protein RBD was able to induce a potent functional antibody response in immunized mice, rabbits and monkeys as early as seven to 14 days after a single-dose injection.

The sera from the immunized animals blocked RBD binding to ACE2 receptors expressed on the cell surface and neutralized infection by both a SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus and live SARS-CoV-2 in vitro. The vaccination also provided protection from the virus in monkeys. Elevated RBD-specific antibodies were also found in the sera from patients with COVID-19.

“Our finding highlights the importance of the RBD domain in the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine design, which provides the rationale for the development of a protective vaccine through the induction of antibodies against the RBD domain,” Zhang added.

Positive results from animal tests

The current data from mice, rabbits and monkeys look “very favorable,” said Johnson Lau, adjunct professor of the Department of Applied Biology and Chemical Technology of PolyU.

“Not just from the perspective of efficacy; we were able to show that the plasma from monkeys after the first dose already showed sufficient protection. On top of that, we also show that is very safe,” he said, adding that no side effects have been observed in the animal tests so far.

In the study, mice were immunized with different doses, ranging from (0.1 μg to 20 μg) and regimen. They were immunized with a single injection on day zero and had sera collected on day seven, or with two doses on day zero and day seven, or on day zero and day 14, with sera collected on day 21. In some experiments, a third dose was given on day 21.

Sera obtained on day seven after the first dose of the vaccine already showed elevated IgG and IgM responses to the recombinant RBD. A very low dose of the vaccine protein (0.1 μg/mice) was able to induce antibody reaction.

Furthermore, the immunized sera obtained in mice seven days after one dose at 5 μg of the RBD vaccine showed that only 14.3% Huh7 cells were RBD-ACE2-positive, which indicated that the sera from the early vaccination with a single dose at 5 μg in mice could effectively block RBD binding to ACE2 receptor on the cells.

Positive results were also observed in rabbits and monkeys. Researchers said a good level of specific antibodies could be induced with a low dose at 1 μg/rabbit per injection and with three doses given. Meanwhile, in monkeys, sera at day seven and day 14 post-immunization showed a significantly elevated IgG response to the recombinant RBD and had an increased level of neutralizing antibodies against pseudovirus.

More studies on lasting effects

While the vaccine candidate successfully induced antibody reaction, how long immunization will last remains a concern. Lau and his team are thinking about how to extend the durability of the vaccine to one or even two years. He said they are using a new adjuvant in a study with an aim to increase antibody titers and make the vaccine last longer.

“We are trying to evaluate this right now,” Lau told BioWorld. “We have a strategy to increase the antibody titer or the amount of antibody generated, and those experiments are actually ongoing in monkeys right now. If we can boost the antibody titer even further, we will have something really top notch,” he added.

In the paper, researchers said the addition of alum adjuvant could significantly enhance the induction with a higher level of specific antibodies by day seven and even more by day 21.

The encouraging results have prompted the researchers to move the vaccine to human trials as quickly as possible.

“There is a little bit of regulatory uncertainty,” Lau said. “But what I can share with you is that based on our current timeline, it will be in clinical studies within a matter of a couple of months, if not weeks.”

Lau further revealed that the team is in talks with a Taiwanese manufacturer to prepare for mass production.

“The baculovirus expression system was chosen to express the various proteins for this study as this is a commercially feasible system and can be used to manufacture the candidate vaccine, if successful, on a commercial scale,” he said. “The biotechnology method used in creating the recombinant RBD vaccine is mature and feasible in aiding mass vaccine production.”

Apart from this vaccine candidate, academics in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China have been collaborating to develop various products to combat COVID-19. They include the rapid diagnostic tests for the infection and other respiratory viruses, as well as an AI-assisted diagnostic system based on CT chest imaging.

However, “a vaccine is really the true solution,” said Alexander Wai, deputy president and provost of PolyU.