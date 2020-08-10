Amicus Therapeutics Inc., of Cranbury, N.J., reported second-quarter revenue of $62.4 million for Fabry disease drug Galafold (migalastat), a year-over-year increase of 41%, and said it remains on track to achieve 2020 revenue guidance of between $250 million and $260 million. The company reported a net loss of $52.5 million, or 20 cents per share, for the quarter. As of June 30, it had $309.6 million in cash, equivalents and marketable securities. Following a financing in July, in the form of a $400 million credit facility with Hayfin Capital Management, Amicus said it is on a path to profitability without need to access the equity markets. Shares of Amicus (NASDAQ:FOLD) closed Aug. 10 at $15.23, down 18 cents.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York, reported second-quarter worldwide sales of Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) totaling $77.2 million, up 17% over the prior year quarter. The company issued full-year 2020 net sales guidance for Ocaliva of $300 million to $320 million. It is also working to expand use of the drug, currently approved for primary biliary cholangitis, into the broader nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) indication, with preparations underway for a meeting with the FDA regarding resubmission of the NDA seeking accelerated approval for use in advanced fibrosis due to NASH. The company’s NDA received an FDA complete response letter in late June. Intercept posted a net loss of $63.3 million, or $1.92 per share, for the second quarter. The company ended the quarter with a cash position of about $540.6 million. Shares of Intercept (NASDAQ:ICPT) closed Aug. 10 at $52.83, up $4.08.

Radius Health Inc., of Waltham, Mass., reported second-quarter U.S. net sales of $50 million for Tymlos (abaloparatide), approved for postmenopausal women with osteoporosis, marking a 22% year-over-year growth. The company reported a net loss of $43.9 million, or 95 cents per share, for the quarter. As of June 30, its cash position was $126.3 million. Shares of Radius (NASDAQ:RDUS) closed Aug. 10 at $12.61, up 60 cents.