The abscopal response is an immune-based antitumor response to distant metastases after selective irradiation of the primary tumor.

Like antitumor immunity in response to checkpoint inhibitors, the abscopal effect can be powerful enough to vanquish even very late-stage tumors, when it occurs – but in the clinic, it occurs only rarely, and so far, unpredictably.

Now, investigators at Weill Cornell Medical College have demonstrated that mitochondrial DNA drove the abscopal antitumor response to radiation, which can be boosted by autophagy inhibition.

They reported their results in the Aug. 3, 2020, online issue of Nature Immunology.

Previous studies, Lorenzo Galluzzi told BioWorld, had focused on nuclear DNA as the main driver of abscopal responses to radiation. In 2017, work by researchers from the MRC Institute of Genetics and Molecular Medicine at the University of Edinburgh and the University of Pennsylvania showed that micronuclei, which form as a result of failed mitosis in response to radiation-induced DNA damage, set off innate interferon signaling.

“We do not question the validity of the other model,” stressed Galluzzi, who is an assistant professor of cell biology in radiation oncology at Weill Cornell Medical College and the senior author of the Nature Immunology paper. “We are actually confident that the other model also applies.”

Mitochondrial DNA, however, sets off the molecular cascade that enables the abscopal responses to occur, as a “short-term response” as the mitochondrial membrane degenerates early during apoptosis after radiation.

Using breast cancer cells and mouse models, the team first showed that inhibiting autophagy increased the therapeutic response to radiation therapy, and that this was due to increased systemic interferon signaling that elicited a response in distant lesions.

The effects of autophagy inhibition could be blocked via several separate mechanisms. If the team blocked cGAS or STING, molecular pattern recognition receptors that set off innate immune signaling, blocking autophagy no longer increased radiation’s abscopal effects. Either depleting mitochondrial DNA or preventing the mitochondrial outer membrane from becoming permeable also reduced radiation’s abscopal effects.

The researchers also analyzed gene expression patterns in breast cancer patients and showed that a signature indicative of strong autophagy activation was negatively correlated with clinical outcomes, “inversely correlating with mitochondrial abundance, type I IFN signaling and effector immunity,” the authors wrote.

Galluzzi said the team plans to investigate ways to maximize the release of mitochondrial DNA, as well as further analyze the pathways that they have described in their current work.

Therapeutically, which way is up?

One implication of the study is that it may be possible to employ pro-apoptotic drugs instead of autophagy inhibitors to maximize the efficacy of cancer therapy in some clinical scenarios. Clinically useful autophagy inhibitors have been “elusive,” Galluzzi said. While the malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are autophagy inhibitors and are being tested in early stage clinical trials, their actions are nonspecific and, as a result, their therapeutic window is more of a therapeutic porthole.

Conversely, the pro-apoptotic drug Venclexta (venetoclax, Roche Holding AG/Abbvie Inc.) is approved for use in cancer patients. The results suggest that testing Venclexta in combination with radiation could be useful. Bcl-2 inhibitor Venclexta, which stimulates apoptosis, would increase the supply of mitochondrial DNA, while autophagy inhibition prevents the mitochondrial DNA from being disposed of by the cell. But one consequence in both cases is the presence of increased levels of mitochondrial DNA to set off interferon signaling.

The team’s original prediction, based partly on work Galluzzi had done that showed benefits of autophagy in response to chemotherapy, was that boosting autophagy was more likely than inhibition to increase the abscopal response.

“I was surprised to find that we needed to inhibit autophagy to maximize the response,” Galluzzi said.

In that sense, the findings also illustrate that especially for cellular housekeeping mechanisms, it is not always obvious how to best tweak them for therapeutic effects.

Autophagy, an internal remodeling mechanism by which cells rid themselves of damaged proteins, is “very important for survival of the cells… in response to stressors,” Galluzzi explained. Knockout mice that lack specific autophagy genes die during embryonic development or almost as soon as they are born, and using CRISPR to disable autophagy genes later in life also leads to their demise.

Autophagy’s importance for stressed cells has suggested that blocking autophagy could selectively sensitize cancer cells to treatment, though Galluzzi pointed out that “so far in the clinic, there [has been] no strong confirmation that the approach works.”

However, other research has also shown that autophagy plays an important role in setting off antitumor immune responses, providing a rationale for boosting rather than inhibiting autophagy.

“In the specific case of radiation therapy and breast cancer… inhibition is the better idea,” Galluzzi said. But as a general rule, which approach is best “really depends on which signals are more important to engage the immune system.”