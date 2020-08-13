HONG KONG – Following FDA approval of its IND, Israel-based Kahr Medical Ltd. is set to start a phase I/II trial of lead product DSP-107, a second-generation CD47- and 41BB-targeting compound.

The move puts Kahr among a number of companies working on drugs against checkpoint molecule CD47, which has emerged as an increasingly popular immuno-oncology target. According to Cortellis, a total of 20 phase I trials testing anti-CD47 candidates are ongoing.

Kahr CEO Yaron Pereg said he is optimisitic about DSP-107’s potential to become a best-in-class CD47 therapy, citing its “unique dual mechanism of action and its excellent safety profile with no hematological toxicities.”

DSP-107 works by targeting CD47-overexpressing tumors, while blocking macrophage inhibitory signals and delivering an immune co-stimulatory signal to tumor antigen-specific activated T cells. CD47 is overexpressed on many cancer cells and binds SIRPα on immune phagocytic cells to produce what is called the “don’t eat me” signal. DSP-107 binds CD47 on cancer cells, blocking that interaction with SIRPα, which in turn blocks the “don’t eat me signal.”

At the same time, DSP-107 binds 41BB on T cells. That stimulates their activation and, taken in combination with the CD47 action, leads to targeted immune activation through both macrophage and T-cell-mediated tumor destruction.

Kahr said DSP-107 has the potential to be effective in multiple solid and hematological malignancies.

The planned phase I/II trial, expected to start this quarter, aims to evaluate the drug’s safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics as both a monotherapy and in combination with Roche Holding AG's PD-L1-blocking checkpoint inhibitor, Tecentriq (atezolizumab).

Pereg told BioWorld the study would consist of two parts. “In part one, DSP-107 as a monotherapy and DSP-107 in combination with atezolizumab, Roche's anti-PD-L1, will be tested in patients with advanced solid tumors not suitable for curative therapy and without approved treatment options, on a sample size of around 45 patients.

“In the second part, it will be DSP-107 monotherapy and DSP-107 in combination with atezolizumab in patients with non-small-cell lung carcinoma who progressed after PD-1/PD-L1-targeting agents. We are looking at a sample size of around 70 patients,“ he said.

Kahr intends to conduct the trials at multiple centers in the U.S., and site activation activities are already underway. The trial will be conducted under a clinical collaboration with Basel, Switzerland-based Roche.

The advancement of its lead product moves Kahr into a clinical-stage company.

“Kahr's planned growth model will utilize proceeds from licensed products to continue building a pipeline of innovative therapies,” Pereg said. “The company is exploring partnership opportunities with global partners and/or territorial ones, including Asia.”

The privately held company has built its platform on developing novel bifunctional fusion proteins. Its technology enables the construction of targeted biological drugs generated by fusion of the active extracellular domains of a TNF-SF ligand and a type-I membrane protein.

“Kahr’s pipeline includes DSP-105, a preclinical-stage PD1x41BB fusion protein; additionally, the company advances a pipeline of first-in-class bi- and tri-functional fusion proteins combining tumor targeting, checkpoint inhibition and immunity stimulation,” Pereg said. “Among other drug targets, the company is focused on CD47, PD-1, TIGIT, LILRB and SIGLEC checkpoint proteins.”

In February, the company raised $18 million from a global syndicate of leading investors. The round was led by Flerie Invest AB, Oriella Ltd., Hadasit Bio-Holdings, Pavilion Capital and Mirae Asset Venture Investment.

The proceeds will be used to fund DSP-107’s upcoming phase I/II study and the preclinical advancement of its other pipeline projects.

"We recognize the strength of Kahr Medical’s proprietary platform and believe that the company's products have the potential to offer unique value to patients suffering from cancer,” said Vincent Tchenguiz, a British entrepreneur and beneficiary of the trust that owns Oriella.

Timothy Low, head of Healthcare Investments for Pavilion Capital, said he believes the company has “a tremendous opportunity” to contribute new targeted therapies to the field of immuno-oncology.

In 2019, Pereg told BioWorld that the company had raised approximately $10 million in the past year.