The U.S. FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to Masimo Corp. for its PVi software tool as a continuous, noninvasive, real-time indicator of fluid responsiveness in select populations of mechanically ventilated adults. PVi, which is an acronym for pleth variability index, quantifies the dynamic changes in perfusion index that occur in a patient during the respiratory cycle.

The perfusion index (PI) is the ratio of pulsing blood flow to nonpulsing blood flow in peripheral tissue, such as a fingertip. A higher PI index means more blood is flowing to the finger, while a lower PI indicates less blood flow. Numerous factors, including the patient’s temperature, level of consciousness and stressful stimuli, can affect a patient’s PI level.

“Anesthesiologists and critical care physicians have long recognized the importance of dynamic measures of intravascular volume and fluid responsiveness. Previously this data could only be acquired using an invasive arterial line and/or additional sophisticated devices,” said William Wilson, chief medical officer at UCI Health. “With the Masimo pleth variability index (PVi), one can now obtain this essential data using the pulse oximeter probe and following the continuous readout on the monitor.”

PVi measures changes in blood perfusion from 0 to 100 using a proprietary algorithm that is based on relative variability of the plethysmographic, or pleth, waveform. The new PVi monitors the patient’s blood flow by automatically and continuously measuring the respiratory variations in the pleth waveform, according to the Irvine, Calif.-based company.

Available for use on Masimo SET, Rainbow devices

The new tool is designed for use with the Masimo SET (signal extraction technology) pulse oximeter and Rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry on a range of 2-LED, 4-LED and 8-LED Masimo sensors.

“We are thrilled that at long last we are able to offer clinicians and patients in the U.S. the full benefits of PVi monitoring,” said Joe Kiani, Masimo’s founder and CEO. “Multiple studies have shown how this breakthrough, noninvasive indicator of fluid responsiveness can help improve outcomes and reduce costs on mechanically ventilated patients – with no more equipment needed than a software upgrade with most existing Masimo SET and Rainbow platforms and the existing Masimo SET sensors that so many top hospitals around the world use for pulse oximetry.”

The company estimated its Masimo SET platform, which was first introduced in 1995, has been used on more than 200 million patients globally.

Value demonstrated

Fluid management is recommended in several hospital protocols, including Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) and Goal-Directed Therapy (GDT), as part of overall patient care programs. PVI’s benefits have been demonstrated in more than 100 independent, published studies, including in the aforementioned protocols, the company said.

In one study of 109 colorectal surgery patients, use of the ERAS protocol led to shorter lengths of stay, lower complication rates and reduced per-patient costs – from a mean cost at 30 days of $20,435 to $13,306. Another study using the GDT protocol flow that fluid management with PVi reduced the amount of intraoperative fluid that needed to be infused, as well as intraoperative and postoperative lactate levels.

The company also cited data from a 2019 French study using PVi in tandem with its noninvasive, continuous total hemoglobin monitoring technology, SpHb. Among 18.716 surgical patient, use of an integrated GDT algorithm combining PVi and SpHb resulted in earlier transfusions with fewer blood units. The practice also reduced the number of patient deaths, with 30-day and 90-day mortality rates down 33% and 29%, respectively. When the hospital later stopped using PVi and SbHb, mortality rates returned to their pre-study levels.

Stephen Weston, health sciences associate clinical professor ad medical director of operating room support services, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, University of California-San Francisco, said his hospital displays PVi on all of its Masimo pulse oximeters.

“Having a fluid responsiveness monitor incorporated into something as ubiquitous as pulse oximetry allows us to monitor fluid responsiveness universally,” he said. “I integrate PVi into my routine sweeps on the hemodynamic data in the operating room, and we’ve rolled out this functionality to the intensive care units as well.”