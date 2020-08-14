Translumina Therapeutics LLC, of New Delhi, India

Vivo Isar drug-eluting stent

Uses probucol as a carrier for releasing sirolimus, creating a polymer-free DES platform

Coronary artery disease

10-year follow-up data shows 63.9% of patiets treated with drug-eluting stents (DES) were alive; rates of device-oriented composite endpoint (DOCE) and patient-oriented composite endpoint (POCE) were high in patients with polymer-free sirolimus- and probucol-eluting stents (DOCE: 43.8%, POCE: 66.2%) and those with durable polymer zotarolimus-eluting stents (DOCE: 43.0%, POCE: 67.7%); rates of individual components of the composite endpoints were comparable in both groups; incidence of definite/probable stent thrombosis over 10 years was low and comparable in both groups (1.6% vs. 1.9%; hazard ratio: 0.85; 95% CI: 0.46 to 1.54; p = 0.58); the findings were published in the July 2020 issue of Journal of the American College of Cardiology