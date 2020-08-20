Radnor, Pa.-based Avantor Inc., which provides products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies and applied materials industries, reported the pricing of the previously reported underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders, including an affiliate of New Mountain Capital LLC, of 55,555,555 shares of common stock of the company for gross proceeds of about $1.1 billion. The size of the offering reflects an increase from the 38.5 million shares of common stock originally proposed to be sold.

Biofidelity Ltd., a Cambridge, U.K.-based cancer diagnostics company, reported the completion of a $12 million series A financing. The round was led by Blueyard Capital and backed by experienced investors, including Longwall Ventures and Agilent Technologies. Biofidelity initially is focusing on the diagnosis of non-small-cell lung cancer, with potential across a range of cancers as well as applications in the detection of resistance to therapy and disease recurrence.

Garwood Medical Devices, of Buffalo, N.Y., revealed a series C financing round of $4 million to support additional preclinical testing for its Bioprax device. Bioprax is currently under investigation to evaluate whether it can help eliminate biofilm infections on prosthetic joints during early-intervention procedures. Participants in the financing, led by The Murray Family with a $600,000 investment, will be eligible to purchase additional units through September 2021 and take advantage of an additional equity offering through 2025.

West Bridgewater, Mass.-based Gi Windows Medical Corp. reported a $16.4 million series A-1 financing. The financing attracted Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC Inc., along with Sonder Capital, Gt Healthcare, Jc Investco and one additional strategic investor. In addition to the institutional financing, Gi Windows also received investments from existing shareholders as well as new investors, the Kennedy Trust and Coleman Trust. The proceeds will be used to support further product development and clinical studies for Gi Window's technology. The company is focused on developing a breakthrough in anastomoses technology in both delivery and tissue fusion.

Santa Monica, Calif.-based Ontrak Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized outpatient health care treatment company, commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock with a liquidation preference of $25 per share. The company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of series A preferred stock initially sold to the public. The company has filed an application to list the shares to be sold in the offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol OTRKP. In addition, it intends to use the net proceeds to fund a segregated dividend account for the payments of the first eight quarterly dividend payments on the series A preferred stock and to use the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, M&A and investments in technology.

Somerville, Mass.-based Podimetrics, a virtual care management company looking to help prevent costly and deadly diabetic amputations, closed its series B-2 funding round with additional contributions from existing investors Polaris Partners, Rock Health, Norwich Ventures and Scientific Health Development. The investment puts the total series B funding at $24.6 million.

Los Angeles-based Science 37, which focuses on decentralized clinical trials, closed an oversubscribed $40 million funding round. Existing investors Lux Capital, Redmile Group and PPD Inc. led the round, which was joined by existing investors Novartis, Amgen, Sanofi Ventures, Gv and Glynn Capital. Notable new investors include Lifesci Ventures and Mubadala Ventures. Science 37 will use the new capital to support its growth, expand its technology platform and accelerate its global expansion effort, further strengthening its ability to help sponsors execute decentralized trials and enable patients to participate in trials from anywhere.

White Plains, N.Y.-based Trellus Health, which is focused on a digital health solution for chronic conditions, raised $5 million of seed funding. Its initial focus is in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The round was led by Mount Sinai Health System (MSHS) and Ekf Diagnostics. Trellus also has entered an exclusive multiyear contract with MSHS to commercialize its patent pending Gritt-IBD resilience assessment and personalized treatment methodology.