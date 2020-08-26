Civilization Ventures, of San Francisco, said it closed its second fund at $35 million following the successful investment of Fund I in 2017, where the firm had two major portfolio exits. It will use the new capital to invest in innovative life science companies at the forefront of genomics/diagnostics, synthetic biology and digital health/AI.

Cohbar Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., said it priced an underwritten public offering of 12.3 million units at $1.22 each. A unit consists of one share and one warrant to purchase 0.75 of a share at a per share exercise price of $1.44. The gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $15 million. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.845 million shares and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 1.38 million shares. Net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash resources, will be used for general corporate purposes.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass., has filed to raise up to $100 million from an IPO. Earlier this month it closed a $115 million equity financing to support the development of the company’s pipeline of muscle disease therapies, including its lead programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, as well as additional indications, including cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DYN.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc., of Watertown, Mass., said it closed its upsized IPO of 9.98 million common shares, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1.3 million additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $20 per share. The gross proceeds were approximately $199.8 million.

Reviral Ltd., of London, which is focused on developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics that target respiratory syncytial virus, said it closed a $44 million series C financing led by CR-CP Life Science Fund. Additional investors participating in the financing include Andera Partners, Brace Pharma Capital, Green Sands Equity, New Leaf Venture Partners, Novo Holdings, Orbimed Advisors, and Perceptive Advisors. The proceeds will be used to support phase II clinical development for sisunatovir, a fusion protein inhibitor, and to progress its N-protein replication inhibitor program into phase I development.