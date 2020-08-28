Athira Pharma Inc.’s proposed $100 million IPO, along with a filing by Virios Therapeutics LLC to raise $35 million on Aug. 28, helped propel a supercharged amount of investment in 2020 that shows no sign of slowing.

The pace is unusually swift this year despite hindrances from COVID-19. The total value of IPOs so far in 2020 is $12.95 billion, with 54 completed, easily outpacing 2019’s $8.64 billion. The numbers are sure to increase in the calendar year’s remaining four months.

Seattle-based Athira, the former M3 Biotechnology Inc., said it would take the proceeds to put lead candidate ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating small-molecule hepatocyte growth factor/MET (HGF/MET) activator, into two clinical trials for treating mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease by the end of 2020. The company said it expects phase II and phase II/III clinical trial top-line results by the end of 2022.

The company’s pipeline is composed of a series of small molecules that target the central nervous system by crossing the blood-brain barrier or the peripheral nervous system. Athira’s approach is to augment neuronal growth factor signaling through the, or HGF/MET, which is a naturally occurring regenerative system. The company said that enhancing HGF/MET signaling could possibly protect existing neurons from damage, reduce inflammation, promote regeneration and positively modulate brain activity. All these characteristics, the company said, may improve neuronal health and translate into clinical benefits.

Based on its current operating plan, Athira’s executives estimate that its $85.2 million of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30 will fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through at least the next 12 months.

Leen Kawas, president and CEO, Athira

The IPO will, the company said, allow it to expand its pipeline of product candidates, grow its discovery organization and invest in its platform. The technology is based on the work of Joe Harding, of Washington State University’s department of integrative physiology and neuroscience. His laboratory focuses on developing small-molecule therapeutics targeting growth factors that include activators and antagonists. Harding was a co-founder of M3.

Athira is led by Leen Kawas, president and CEO, who grew up in Jordan, where her mother ran the University of Jordan Hospital. With a doctorate in pharmacy, she became a pharmacist but left it behind her when she came to the U.S. to earn a PhD in molecular cancer pharmacology. It was as a Washington State student that she encountered Harding, who encouraged her to lead M3 right out of school. She said it’s the best decision she ever made.

The original company was incorporated in 2009 and geared up to full operations in 2014. In 2016, it identified NDX-107. The company keeps in touch with potential partners as it develops its candidate.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC are the representatives of the underwriters for the IPO.

Virios’ IPO

Virios, of Alpharetta, Ga., filed to raise up to $34.5 million to develop IMC-1, a fixed-dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib that is designed to synergistically suppress herpes simplex virus-1 activation and reduce viral mediated disease burden.

IMC-1 combines two mechanisms of action designed to inhibit HSV-1 activation and replication, keeping HSV-1 in a latent state or down-regulating HSV-1 from a lytic state back to latency. The famciclovir component of IMC-1 inhibits viral DNA replication and thus inhibits upregulation of the HSV-1 virus.

Along with its phase IIb fibromyalgia program, the company said its plans to work with virologists to determine what other diseases are related to the activation of tissue resident viruses and are postulated to be a potential root cause of the chronic illness, similar to the way herpes zoster is activated to cause shingles in older patients.

The company, originally formed as Innovative Med Concepts LLC in February 2012, plans to list on NASDAQ under the symbol VIRI. Med Concepts changed its name to Virios on July 23.

Recently completed

On Aug. 24, Inhibrx Inc., of San Diego, said it closed its IPO of 8.05 million shares at $17 each. Gross proceeds were approximately $136.9 million. Jefferies, Evercore ISI and Credit Suisse acted as joint bookrunners for the deal. The company's shares (NASDAQ:INBX) slid 2.15% on Aug. 28 to close at $16.84 each. The company, founded in 2017, is developing INBRX-109, a tetravalent DR5 agonist in chondrosarcoma and mesothelioma. Inhibrx withdrew an earlier IPO filing looking to raise $75 million in 2019.