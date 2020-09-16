|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Polarityte Inc., of Salt Lake City
|Skinte
|Human cellular and tissue-based product derived from a patient's own skin
|Treatment of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs)
|Reported data from protocol-specified interim analysis in the company's ongoing randomized controlled trial evaluating Skinte for the treatment of DFUs; the 12-week wound closure rate was 72%; demonstrated mean total product cost per treated wound of $1,311.20
|Scibase Holding AB, of Stockholm, Sweden
|Nevisense
|Uses electrical impedance spectroscopy to analyze atypical skin lesions
|Helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma
|Published study in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology evaluating improvements in clinical accuracy in melanoma detection; included 267 dermatologists who evaluated lesions using visual evaluation only, and then they added the Nevisense information; dermatologists improved their sensitivity from 84 to 98%, their specificity from 34% to 44% and their Number Needed to Biopsy from 6.3 to 5.3
|Scibase Holding AB, of Stockholm, Sweden
|Nevisense
|Uses electrical impedance spectroscopy to analyze atypical skin lesions
|Helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma
|Published study in SKIN evaluating the differences between practicing dermatologists, physician's assistants, nurses and residents; included 591 clinicians who evaluated lesions using visual evaluation only, and then they added the Nevisense information; all clinician types improved by similar amounts, and the clinicians with the lowest number of correct evaluations improved the most; clinicians identified 1,343 more melanomas with Nevisense compared to visual evaluation alone
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.