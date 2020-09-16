Company Product Description Indication Status

Polarityte Inc., of Salt Lake City Skinte Human cellular and tissue-based product derived from a patient's own skin Treatment of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) Reported data from protocol-specified interim analysis in the company's ongoing randomized controlled trial evaluating Skinte for the treatment of DFUs; the 12-week wound closure rate was 72%; demonstrated mean total product cost per treated wound of $1,311.20

Scibase Holding AB, of Stockholm, Sweden Nevisense Uses electrical impedance spectroscopy to analyze atypical skin lesions Helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma Published study in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology evaluating improvements in clinical accuracy in melanoma detection; included 267 dermatologists who evaluated lesions using visual evaluation only, and then they added the Nevisense information; dermatologists improved their sensitivity from 84 to 98%, their specificity from 34% to 44% and their Number Needed to Biopsy from 6.3 to 5.3

Scibase Holding AB, of Stockholm, Sweden Nevisense Uses electrical impedance spectroscopy to analyze atypical skin lesions Helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma Published study in SKIN evaluating the differences between practicing dermatologists, physician's assistants, nurses and residents; included 591 clinicians who evaluated lesions using visual evaluation only, and then they added the Nevisense information; all clinician types improved by similar amounts, and the clinicians with the lowest number of correct evaluations improved the most; clinicians identified 1,343 more melanomas with Nevisense compared to visual evaluation alone