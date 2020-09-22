Company Product Description Indication Status

Clinical Genomics Pathology Inc., of Bridgewater, N.J. Colvera Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) blood test For recurrence monitoring in patients previously diagnosed with colorectal cancer (CRC) Published the NOVA clinical trial in the Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention Journal; included 322 patients undergoing standard of care recurrence surveillance after definitive treatment for stage II/III CRC; Colvera outperformed carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) in detecting recurrences of colorectal cancer after definitive therapy; when compared with standard of care radiographic imaging, sensitivity for CRC recurrence was 63% (CI 42.4-80.6) and 48% (CI 28.7-68.1) for Colvera and CEA (?5 ng/mL), respectively, while specificity was 91.5% (CI 87.7-94.4) and 96.3% (CI 93.4- 98.1), respectively; smoking and age were independent predictors of CEA but not Colvera positivity

Owlstone Medical Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K. Breath Biopsy platform Quantitative breath tests that uses exhaled limonene as a breath biomarker For measuring liver function and staging liver disease In a study published in Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology, exhaled breath from 32 cirrhosis patients and 12 cirrhotic hepatocellular-carcinoma patients was compared with 40 controls; breath samples were analyzed by Owlstone Medical's Breath Biopsy platform; the results (sensitivity of 73%, specificity of 77%) clearly demonstrated that limonene levels are associated with alterations in liver function

Precision Diabetes Inc., of Raleigh, N.C. Glycomark Blood test based that uses 1,5-anhydroglucitol as a circulating biomarker Reflects beta-cell functional mass to identify prediabetic individuals with the highest risk of progression to diabetes Presented data indicating that Glycomark could reflect the integrated assessment of beta-cell function and mass; the reduction of 1,5-anhydroglucitol levels were directly related to early metabolic defects in dysfunctional beta-cells