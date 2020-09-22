|Company
|Clinical Genomics Pathology Inc., of Bridgewater, N.J.
|Colvera
|Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) blood test
|For recurrence monitoring in patients previously diagnosed with colorectal cancer (CRC)
|Published the NOVA clinical trial in the Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention Journal; included 322 patients undergoing standard of care recurrence surveillance after definitive treatment for stage II/III CRC; Colvera outperformed carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) in detecting recurrences of colorectal cancer after definitive therapy; when compared with standard of care radiographic imaging, sensitivity for CRC recurrence was 63% (CI 42.4-80.6) and 48% (CI 28.7-68.1) for Colvera and CEA (?5 ng/mL), respectively, while specificity was 91.5% (CI 87.7-94.4) and 96.3% (CI 93.4- 98.1), respectively; smoking and age were independent predictors of CEA but not Colvera positivity
|Owlstone Medical Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K.
|Breath Biopsy platform
|Quantitative breath tests that uses exhaled limonene as a breath biomarker
|For measuring liver function and staging liver disease
|In a study published in Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology, exhaled breath from 32 cirrhosis patients and 12 cirrhotic hepatocellular-carcinoma patients was compared with 40 controls; breath samples were analyzed by Owlstone Medical's Breath Biopsy platform; the results (sensitivity of 73%, specificity of 77%) clearly demonstrated that limonene levels are associated with alterations in liver function
|Precision Diabetes Inc., of Raleigh, N.C.
|Glycomark
|Blood test based that uses 1,5-anhydroglucitol as a circulating biomarker
|Reflects beta-cell functional mass to identify prediabetic individuals with the highest risk of progression to diabetes
|Presented data indicating that Glycomark could reflect the integrated assessment of beta-cell function and mass; the reduction of 1,5-anhydroglucitol levels were directly related to early metabolic defects in dysfunctional beta-cells
