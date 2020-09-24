HONG KONG – Seongnam-Si, South Korea-based ABL Bio Inc. hopes to file IND applications for two solid tumor-focused bispecific antibodies (BsAb), CEO Sang-hoon Lee, told attendees of the 2020 Bioplus Interphex Korea conference. An IND filing for ABL-503 is expected December, while one for ABL-111 is on track for filing by the end of February, at the latest, he said. The two candidates were developed via a strategic partnering agreement with Shanghai-based China’s I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd. announced in July 2018. ABL invested $2.5 million up front, while also committing to R&D, regulatory, and sales-based milestone payments that could total up to $100 million.

The partnership included an agreement to share development costs, as well as market rights to China, South Korea and rest of the world in different configurations as well as plans to co-develop the candidates using ABL’s BsAb platforms. ABL subsequently licensed in a third I-Mab antibody, ABL-501, to develop using the platforms and hopes to start phase I clinical trials in the first quarter of 2021.

Explaining why ABL chose to partner with I-Mab, Lee listed off the Chinese company’s successful $220 million series C funding in June 2018; its strategic strategic partnering agreement with Morphosys AG; its $104 million listing on Nasdaq in January 2020; its global strategic partnership with Abbvie Inc. and its $418 million private placement.

“Recently I-Mab showed a very interesting validation in the U.S. market,” alongside numerous collaborations with Morphosys and other biotech companies, Lee said. “As an early stage Korean biotech company, we thought that I-Mab was a good strategic partner so that we can co-develop and then eventually license out [the antibodies] to a global partnership.”

Another Chinese company that ABL is developing a long-term strategic partnership with is Jiangyin-based Wuxi Shuangliang Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The two companies entered an exclusive development and clinical manufacturing partnership for multiple bispecific antibodies on Nov. 28, 2018. The partnership will harness Wuxi’s technical experience and capabilities in developing bispecific programs. The collaboration was expanded a few months later in February 2019 with ABL licensing the Wuxibody platform for novel immune checkpoint bispecifics, with the expansion giving ABL access to Wuxi’s discovery program and CD3 bispecific antibody platform.

“Although we have companies such as Samsung Biologics Co. in Korea, Wuxi already has more than 270 contract development and manufacturing organization services with global partnerships … Wuxi provides access to the platform and part of its discovery program. We work together and then finally we move to clinical trials,” Lee said.

Lee also referred to a third partnership, this time with South Korea’s Daejeon-based Legochem Biosciences Inc., to develop an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) pipeline, explaining that the partnership came about due to ABL’s lack of ADC linker technology. The two companies agreed to develop novel ADCs, with ABL responsible for the novel antibodies and Legochem responsible for linker technology.

The combination of ABL’s antibodies with Legochem’s ADC linker led to the develop of ABL-202, or LCB71, a ROR1-ADC for solid cancer and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) indications. Other ADCs in the ABL pipeline include ABL-201 targeting hematologic cancer and ABL-20X for blood cancer.

Legochem also struck a deal with Osaka-based Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in March 2019 to develop ADCs. The Japanese company gained certain rights to Conjuall, Legochem’s ADC technology using novel linker chemistry combined with site-specific enzymic conjugation including the proprietary linker and conjugation platform, to research, develop and commercialize targeted immune-oncology therapeutics.

Meanwhile, ABL is also co-developing ABL-901 (HFB-30132A), a SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, alongside Cambridge, Mass.-based Hifibio Therapeutics Inc. An IND application to start phase I trials for the antibody was approved on Sept. 18. With the IND approval in place, the first healthy volunteer was expected to be dosed earlier in the week and the single I.V. administration ascending-dose study will verify the antibody’s safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics in 24 volunteers. The phase I trial will be followed immediately by phase II/III trials, with a study outcome anticipated in the first half of 2021 and further production in mid-2021.

Lee also noted a plethora of licensing deals ABL has struck since 2017, with many of the targets at the preclinical stage. “If you have good technology and a good target, you can get reasonably good licensing deals even at the preclinical stage,” he said. However he urged companies to “think about the science first and commercialization later” when considering and executing such deals.