The aging portfolios of drug companies and the emergence of China as it moves to develop more innovative therapies are two signposts from an industry in flux, according to the newly released 2020 Centre for Medicines Research (CMR) International Pharmaceutical R&D Factbook.

The U.S. remains the leading region for number of first-in-world launches of new drugs and accounts for more than half of all launches in 2019, the report states, but the growth of innovative first-in-world launches in China stands out.

“While these products may have been the subject of collaborations specifically for the Chinese market, or from companies with no global ambitions, it is indicative of the change in China’s pharmaceutical market,” according to the report. “Until recently, it was heavily weighted on generics and fueled by mainly state-owned companies, but reforms underway as part of the Chinese government’s long-term investment plan to improve health care for its citizens are aimed at stimulating more innovative research.”

While only 11% of total pharmaceutical sales revenues were generated by products that launched in the past five years, the report stated, a large biopharma company, on average, accrued 43% of its total sales from a mere three products.

“That should scare mega pharmas, that they need to be more innovative and work with these innovative companies,” Teresa M. Fishburne, head of CMR, told BioWorld.

Companies focus on the number of line extensions on their established drugs and it’s a continuous line that Fishburne found. That reliance could ultimately prove to be a dead end as companies debate whether they should be in-licensing or out-licensing and not looking for new products for their pipelines.

“They ask, ‘Why innovate if I have this line extension and keep finding indications for, say, Keytruda? Why be innovative?’ At some point,” Fishburne said, “you’ll stop finding Keytrudas if you don’t have a pipeline.”

Companies rely on the line extensions because they don’t want to lose their exclusivity, Fishburne said, “but that’s not innovative.”

Launches of new molecular entities (NME) slowed for the first time in four years, showing a 22% dip in launches since 2018. However, unlike the U.S., both China and Japan boosted their NME launches 11% in the past three years. The number of NME launches in the U.S. is down 25% as companies adjust their R&D strategies to drug repurposing.

As the industry continues to rely upon an aged portfolio for its sales revenue, the report states, it’s the smaller, niche pharmaceutical companies that are focusing on innovation with targeted and highly differentiated therapies. Should they make it to the market, however, those companies will have the same problems larger companies face: access and reimbursement issues plus rivals gunning for a takeover.

While drug development timelines are at their shortest since 2013, the report shows spending on R&D has decreased for the first time since 2016 as R&D output increased. Development has decreased from 14.5 years on average in 2010 to 10.2 in 2019. The report notes that pharmas and biotechs continue honing their R&D strategies in those areas that tend to be the limiting factor in R&D cycle time, such as patient enrollment.

R&D expenditures are expected to reach $80 billion in 2022, according to the factbook, which noted previous 2022 expenditure predictions exceeded $86 billion. COVID-19 is cited as a factor impacting development and hampering innovation. In fact, it’s COVID-19 that hovers over many of the big unanswered questions and concerns in the industry.

“What’s going to happen with COVID?” Fishburne wondered. “That’s the biggest underlying ‘I don’t know.’”

The report also shows evidence of an increased probability of success to market from the first dose in phase II trials onward, suggesting higher scrutiny in earlier phases as companies progress the most promising compounds in late development.

The factbook is designed to assist pharma and biotech companies in assessing R&D productivity and understanding industry trends in drug development. The book’s analysis in the 2020 CMR International Pharmaceutical R&D Factbook is taken from proprietary, anonymized data gathered from more than 25 leading pharma and biotech companies of all sizes and therapy areas.

The book has insights not only on R&D expenditures and pipeline growth but also cycle times.

CMR is a Clarivate plc business, as is BioWorld.