Putting virtual rehab for stroke patients to the test

Researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA) in the U.K. have created a new gaming platform that uses low cost videogame technology to improve the lives of stroke survivors suffering from complex neurological syndromes caused by their stroke. It is hoped that this type of technology, which can be used in patients' own homes, could prove particularly beneficial for rehabilitation during the COVID-19 pandemic. A new study published Sept. 18, 2020, is the first to explore the usability of virtual reality games for helping stroke patients recover from hemispatial neglect, a condition that leaves people unaware of things located on one side of their body. The team tested out three new games on stroke survivors, their care givers and stroke clinicians (including an occupational therapist, health care assistant, physiotherapist and clinical psychologist) to better understand how user-friendly the technology is. The UEA researchers worked with industry collaborator Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies to create the games, which aim to improve rehabilitation by including elements such as scoring and rewards to engage the patient and improve adherence to their treatment. The specially designed games included a boxing game where the player spars with a virtual partner, 'Bullseyes and Barriers' where the player hits or avoids targets and 'In the Kitchen' which requires the player search for objects in a realistic kitchen layout. They also tested a game which involves lifting rods on a table while a portable low-cost motion sensor tracks the patient's movements. “Overall, we found that the end-users were really positive and interested in using virtual reality games to help their special neglect,” said lead author Helen Morse. “The participants particularly liked the competition elements and performance feedback like cheers and clapping in the games, and we hope that this will help increase engagement with rehabilitation. But some of the older participants found that their lack of experience with technology could be a potential barrier to using the new gaming platform.”

Deep learning tool advances study of neural degeneration

Researchers from North Carolina State University have demonstrated the utility of artificial intelligence (AI) in identifying and categorizing neural degeneration in the model organism C. elegans. They published their work Sept. 23, 2020, in BMC Biology. The tool, which uses deep learning, should facilitate and expedite research into neural degeneration. Traditionally, identifying degeneration in C. elegans neurons requires researchers to look for microscopic changes in the cell, such as the appearance of bubbles that form on parts of individual neurons. Researchers can analyze the extent of neural degeneration by tracking the size, number and location of these bubbles. “Our work here shows that deep learning can accurately identify physical symptoms of neural degeneration; can do it more quickly than humans; and can distinguish between neural degeneration caused by different factors,” said Adriana San Miguel, corresponding author. “Having tools that allow us to identify these patterns of neural degeneration will help us determine the role that different genes play in these processes. It will also help us evaluate the effect of various pharmaceutical interventions on neural degeneration in the model organism.” In addition to monitoring the effects of age on neural degeneration, the researchers also examined the effects of “cold shock,” or prolonged exposure to low temperatures. The researchers were surprised to learn that cold shock could also induce neural degeneration. “This work tells us that deep learning tools are able to spot patterns we may be missing – and we may be just scratching the surface of their utility in advancing our understanding of neural degeneration,” said San Miguel.

Popular opinion correct on fear, anxiety

Fear and anxiety are often used as interchangeable terms in popular usage, but they are considered distinct by emotion researchers. Fear is the anticipation of a certain threat, while anxiety is a fear of indistinct and uncertain threats that may never materialize. However, researchers at the University of Maryland and Yonsei University have demonstrated that both emotions activate overlapping and partially indistinguishable circuits in the human brain. Using magnetic resonance imaging, they showed that particularly the amygdala, which is important for emotion processing, had “statistically indistinguishable responses to temporally uncertain and certain threat anticipation. These observations provide a framework for conceptualizing anxiety and fear, for understanding the functional neuroanatomy of threat anticipation in humans, and for accelerating the development of more effective intervention strategies for pathological anxiety.” The team reported its findings in the Sept. 22, 2020, issue of the Journal of Neuroscience.