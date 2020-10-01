PERTH, Australia – Antisense Therapeutics Ltd. saw its stock bounce 26% following the news that the FDA has granted rare pediatric disease designation for ATL-1102 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), following submission of phase II data that showed its immunomodulatory therapy met primary disease progression endpoints.

“We are very encouraged by the granting of the rare pediatric disease designation to ATL-1102 by the FDA, which recognizes a great need for new and improved therapies for boys with DMD,” said Antisense Therapeutics CEO Mark Diamond. “We look forward to future interactions with FDA as we refine our strategy for development of ATL-1102 in DMD in the U.S.”

The Melbourne-based company submitted its application for orphan drug designation for ATL-1102 to the FDA in August. It also submitted an orphan drug designation to the EMA a few weeks later.

ATL-1102 is an inhibitor of CD49d expression on T lymphocytes. Studies have shown that DMD patients who have a greater number of T cells with high levels of CD49d have more severe and rapid disease progression. ATL-1102 is the only DMD drug in clinical development that targets CD49d and one of a limited number of treatments being tested in wheelchair-bound boys with DMD who are at a more advanced stage of the disease.

Under the FDA’s rare pediatric disease priority review voucher (PRV) program, a company that receives approval for a product designated for a rare pediatric disease may qualify for a rare disease priority review voucher that can be redeemed to receive an expedited priority review. A priority review can cut the FDA review process by four to six months.

The sponsor of a rare pediatric disease drug receiving a priority review voucher may transfer or sell the voucher without limitation, subject to applicable FDA requirements for filing and use.

In recent years, a secondary market for the vouchers has emerged allowing companies to use the sale of PRVs to recoup expenses undertaken for development. Since 2009 when the first PRV was awarded, the values for those vouchers have ranged from $68 million to $350 million.

Phase II results support phase IIb registration trial

Conducted at Melbourne Royal Children’s Hospital, the primary objective of the phase II trial was to assess the safety and tolerability of 25 mg of ATL-1102 administered once weekly (subcutaneous injection) for 24 weeks in nine non-ambulatory DMD patients. The trial also assessed drug activity and efficacy, including measuring the effects on immune cell numbers in the blood and measuring functional capacity in participants.

The company reported that ATL-1102 was safe and well-tolerated. No serious adverse events were reported, and no patients withdrew from the study. The most common adverse events were related to the subcutaneous administration of the drug, mainly injection site erythema and skin discoloration.

The study showed mean reductions in the number of lymphocytes and types of lymphocytes (CD3, CD4, CD8 and those expressing CD49d) measured from baseline to the 24-week treatment period, with a return to around starting levels after week 28. The mean number of CD3+CD49d+ T cells at week 24 was significantly lower compared to week 28 (p=0.030 paired T test).

“We had high expectations for ATL-1102 in DMD, and this first study has certainly exceeded them with respect to its efficacy signal at the lower dose tested,” said Diamond.

The trial also assessed drug activity and efficacy, including measuring functional capacity as evaluated via Performance of Upper Limb Test (PUL2.0) and upper limb strength via Myogrip and Myopinch assessments.

Seven of the nine participants demonstrated either increases or no change in their PUL2.0 scores from baseline, suggesting an overall improvement with a positive mean change of 0.9. Three patients saw a clinically meaningful amount on both PUL and grip strength. Another patient had a similar clinical improvement on PUL2.0 alone and three patients stabilized on that parameter.

Myogrip and Myopinch assessments using the Myoset system showed a distinct improvement in muscle strength based on the observed mean changes from baseline compared to the loss of muscle strength.

DMD occurs as a result of mutations in the dystrophin gene that cause a reduction in or absence of the dystrophin protein that makes muscles susceptible to injury and triggers the immune system, which exacerbates muscle damage. Ongoing deterioration in muscle strength affects lower limbs leading to impaired mobility, as well as further loss of function to upper limbs.

The company is moving forward to advance ATL-1102 to a blinded controlled phase IIb study in the EU that may lead directly to early approval, Diamond said.

Antisense Therapeutic shares on Australia’s Securities Exchange (ASX:ANP) shot up 26% on the news, closing at AU14 cents on market close Sept. 30.