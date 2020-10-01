3ive Labs, of Roswell, Ga.

Juxtaflow

Renal negative pressure treatment (rNPT) device

Improves renal function and decreases venous congestion in fluid overload patients

10 pigs who received 5% fluid overload and given a high dose of diuretics underwent placement of the Juxtaflow catheter in 1 kidney, while the second kidney served as a control; results showed that the kidney receiving Juxtaflow treatment had markedly increased urine output, sodium excretion and creatinine clearance vs. the control kidney (p<0.001); following the introduction of a heart failure model (tamponade to increase venous pressures), renal function and urine output dropped significantly; the kidney treated with rNPT from Juxtaflow continued to exhibit greater function vs. the control kidney in urine output, sodium excretion and creatinine clearance (p<0.05), restoring these values to pre-heart failure