|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|3ive Labs, of Roswell, Ga.
|Juxtaflow
|Renal negative pressure treatment (rNPT) device
|Improves renal function and decreases venous congestion in fluid overload patients
|10 pigs who received 5% fluid overload and given a high dose of diuretics underwent placement of the Juxtaflow catheter in 1 kidney, while the second kidney served as a control; results showed that the kidney receiving Juxtaflow treatment had markedly increased urine output, sodium excretion and creatinine clearance vs. the control kidney (p<0.001); following the introduction of a heart failure model (tamponade to increase venous pressures), renal function and urine output dropped significantly; the kidney treated with rNPT from Juxtaflow continued to exhibit greater function vs. the control kidney in urine output, sodium excretion and creatinine clearance (p<0.05), restoring these values to pre-heart failure
|Aerus Holdings LLC, of Dallas
|Hydroxyl Blaster with Activepure Technology
|Mobile air purifier; active-based disinfection solution that converts free oxygen and water molecules into oxidizers, which are released back into the room
|Disinfects and purifies the air and surfaces
|Testing data conducted by Mriglobal established a 99.98% surface kill rate of live SARS-CoV-2 virus in 7 hours
|Skillcell, of Jarry, Guadeloupe, France
|Easycov
|Virological saliva detection test
|Detects SARS-CoV-2 in saliva
|Showed a sensitivity of 88% and a specificity 99% during a clinical trial performed at the testing center operated by the teaching hospital of Montpellier, France; study used an optimized thermal protocol that provided results in 40 minutes
