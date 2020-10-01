Company Product Description Indication Status
3ive Labs, of Roswell, Ga. Juxtaflow Renal negative pressure treatment (rNPT) device Improves renal function and decreases venous congestion in fluid overload patients 10 pigs who received 5% fluid overload and given a high dose of diuretics underwent placement of the Juxtaflow catheter in 1 kidney, while the second kidney served as a control; results showed that the kidney receiving Juxtaflow treatment had markedly increased urine output, sodium excretion and creatinine clearance vs. the control kidney (p<0.001); following the introduction of a heart failure model (tamponade to increase venous pressures), renal function and urine output dropped significantly; the kidney treated with rNPT from Juxtaflow continued to exhibit greater function vs. the control kidney in urine output, sodium excretion and creatinine clearance (p<0.05), restoring these values to pre-heart failure
Aerus Holdings LLC, of Dallas Hydroxyl Blaster with Activepure Technology Mobile air purifier; active-based disinfection solution that converts free oxygen and water molecules into oxidizers, which are released back into the room Disinfects and purifies the air and surfaces Testing data conducted by Mriglobal established a 99.98% surface kill rate of live SARS-CoV-2 virus in 7 hours
Skillcell, of Jarry, Guadeloupe, France Easycov Virological saliva detection test Detects SARS-CoV-2 in saliva Showed a sensitivity of 88% and a specificity 99% during a clinical trial performed at the testing center operated by the teaching hospital of Montpellier, France; study used an optimized thermal protocol that provided results in 40 minutes

Notes

