WO2020190401-A1: “Medical therapy arrangement for applying an electrical stimulation to a human or animal subject.”

Assignee: Exo Neural Network Inc

Inventors: Dernebo, Lars; Lundqvist, Fredrik

IPC Codes: A61N 1/36; A41D 1/00; A61N 1/18; A61N 1/08; A61N 1/00; A61N 1/04; A61B 5/04

Publication Date: 24-Sep-2020 (shares priority details with co-published WO2020190405-A1->‘409-A1, ‘416-A1, ‘420-A1, ‘512-A1, 513-A1, and ‘514-A1)

Earliest Priority Details: US2019356085, 18-Mar-2019

Medical therapy arrangement in the form of a garment with electrodes arranged on its inner surface, to contact with a patient’s skin, to deliver electrical stimulation therapy of muscles and induce muscle relaxation of spastic muscles. The inventors discuss how the stimulation may also be used to treat eg pain, tremors, muscle regeneration, increase blood flow/circulation, improve sleep, reduce bed sores, treat depression, hyperactivity disorders, autism spectrum diseases, and reduce stress disorders.

One of eleven co-published applications from Exo Neural Network Inc this week describing electrical stimulation therapy devices. For prior related patenting from the inventors describing similar such devices, see WO2014003633 that was published in the assignee’s former name of Inerventions AB. Also see WO2011067327 describing a system and electronic muscle stimulation garment for relaxing spastic muscles in patients having injuries of the central nervous system.

An inventor common to all this patenting is Frederick Lundqvist, who is the founder of Danderyd, Sweden-based Exo Neural Network and inventor of its first Sensorimotor Hacking Garment™, the EXOPULSE Mollii Suit - a medical assistive device consisting of a pair of trousers, a jacket and a detachable control unit. The garment includes 58 imbedded electrodes, positioned to stimulate 40 key muscles throughout the body, and which can be programmed according to individual needs. Through low frequency electrostimulation, the EXOPULSE Mollii Suit relieves chronic pain and relaxes spastic and tense muscles. It also activates muscles to regain control and prevent disuse atrophy, and it may also increase local blood circulation.

WO2020191267-A1: “Smart containers, sensors, and methods for medication management.”

Assignee: AdhereTech Inc

Inventors: Gusz, John, D.; Liu, Ryan; Morena, Michael, C.; Stein, Joshua, D.; Waldenburg, Chris

IPC Codes: A61J 7/04; G06F 19/00; A61J 1/03

Publication Date: 24-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019821001, 20-Mar-2019

Medication containers with sensors configured to sense removal of one or more doses of medication from a medical container or a blister pack within. Related systems and computer-implemented methods are described for determining and providing interventions to patients, caregivers, and/or other parties (eg pharmacies) in order eg to improve or maintain a patient’s adherence rate to a medication regimen.

For prior patenting in which three of the team (Gusz, Morena, and Stein) described a smart medication container, see WO2018064260.

Josh Stein is co-founder and President of New York, New York-based AdhereTech, whose Smart Pill Bottle automatically sends data to AdhereTech’s HIPAA-compliant system, where it is analyzed (along with other data feeds) to determine how to best support the patient. Based on the analysis, the system sends personalized support to the patient’s phone, via text message or automated phone call. This may be a simple reminder, a customized message, or a care-based question. Patient responses are also analyzed. AdhereTech’s system is integrated with a pharmacy’s own system, and pharmacists can receive real-time reports about which patients may need timely support - and follow up with them directly to provide timely care.

A paper published in the November 2019 issue of the Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy, showed how AdhereTech’s Smart Pill Bottle platform improved adherence and patient satisfaction among a small sample of multiple myeloma patients receiving oral lenalidomide treatment. The paper’s authors concluded that while, “The study population was small, we postulate that other disease states with oral medication therapy requiring tight dosing windows (eg transplant immunosuppressants, opioids, or novel oral anticoagulants), complicated dosing regimens, or those with low adherence rates may benefit from Smart Pill Bottle and pharmacist-targeted intervention programs.”

WO2020187944-A1: “Instrument for repairing an atrioventricular heart valve.”

Assignee: CoreMedic GmbH

Inventors: None named

IPC Codes: A61B 17/29; A61B 17/06; A61F 2/24

Publication Date: 24-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: CH2019353, 19-Mar-2019

An instrument with a valve leaflet grabbing mechanism that is suited for transcatheter procedures for repairing an atrioventricular heart valve, mitral heart valve or tricuspid heart valve in a minimally invasive manner. The instrument may comprise markers to help determine its positioning by echography and/or radiography.

For prior patenting from the assignee describing systems for repairing an atrioventricular heart valve, see WO2017066888, ‘889 and ‘890 (that can be seen to be referenced within the current application’s background and disclosure).

Headquartered in Radolfzell, Germany with a subsidiary in Bern, Switzerland CoreMedic is developing its ChordArt™ Transcatheter System for repairing atrioventricular heart valves in the beating heart. ChordArt™ is said to represent a less invasive procedure compared to current surgical methods with open-chest or trans-apical access. It is designed to allow mitral repair in a wider patient population and is currently under clinical evaluation in European clinics. May 2020 marked the two-year follow-up of the first in man clinical study (NCT03581656/CHAGALL) for the ChordArt™ System for the treatment of mitral regurgitation due to leaflet prolapse or flail.

US20200297381-A1: “Fully disposable single-use passive safety intraosseous device.”

Assignee: June Medical IP LLC

Inventors: Coppedge, Billie; Karpowicz, Edward; Parks, William S.; Tesreau, Kevin

IPC Codes: A61B 90/00; A61B 17/16; A61B 17/34

Publication Date: 24-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019359062, 20-Mar-2019

A portable and passive safety intraosseous device that allows for the direct introduction of medications to the intermedullary space of a patient’s bone or the removal of certain substances therefrom. Such a device permits direct drilling and placement of a cannula within the subject bone with access external to the subject patient’s skin, permitting, as well, connection of a tube for such introduction/removal purposes. The device includes a drilling component with a permanently attached stylet and a removable cannula, a power supply for a single drilling operation, a mechanism to draw the stylet back into the drill component after use and disengagement from the cannula, and an automatic closure that activates with separation of the cannula.

Published alongside: US20200297355-A1, describing a foldable, stowable intraosseous device that stands alone on a flat surface when unfolded; US20200297382-A1, describing an intraosseous drilling device with barrel having internal stylet/motor housing with barrel opening extender; and, US20200297452-A1, describing a combination intraosseous drill and flashlight.

Follows the publication in March 2020 of US20200078027, in which the inventors Coppedge and Williams described a portable, disposable single-use intraosseous drill device.

Whilst there is presently seemingly little by way of a web-presence for Germantown, Tennessee-based June Medical, the fact that allied to its patenting activity over the past couple of years, June Medical has also been seeking trademark protection at the USPTO for terms such as, “FLASH”, “FLASH-IO” and “FIO” for intraosseus drills for accessing bone marrow cavities for the potential delivery of medicaments, fluids or transfusions, suggests the company to be quite keenly exploring the possible commercialization of its technology.

WO2020191318-A1: “Implantable ocular drug delivery devices and methods.”

Assignee: MicroOptx Inc

Inventors: Cohen, Edward Aaron; Voce, Daniel Charles

IPC Codes: A61K 9/00; A61F 9/00

Publication Date: 24-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019360777, 21-Mar-2019

Implantable ocular drug delivery system comprising an outer thermoplastic polyurethane layer to be implanted within scleral tissue, and an inner polymer layer comprising a drug releasing entity that contains a therapeutic agent disposed within an interior space. It is claimed that the therapeutic may be intended to treat an ocular disease or condition, or to treat a disease or condition outside of the eye. It is further claimed that a microchannel may be disposed at least partially within an interior space defined by the inner polymer layer - with said microchannel being intended to either reduce the intraocular pressure of a patient after implantation, or, to treat dry eye.

The inventors report that their technologies are designed to achieve prolonged release of the therapeutic inside the eye in a controlled manner. They say that their implantable ocular delivery systems are more efficient at obtaining their intended therapeutic benefits, decrease the risk of unintended systemic delivery, and lead to better patient compliance. In some embodiments, the devices drain or shunt aqueous humor to the tear film, avoiding the traditional physiologic outflow pathways in order to provide adequate pressure reduction such that blindness is mitigated or prevented.

Previously, in WO2018009556, the inventor Cohen described methods for treating glaucoma with devices configured for implantation into the sclera of an afflicted eye to allow aqueous humor to flow from the anterior chamber of the afflicted eye through a lumen of the device and into the tear film. This outflow of aqueous humor into the tear film can reduce the intraocular pressure of an afflicted eye in addition to providing moisture and lubrication on to the surface of the eye to alleviate dry eye symptoms commonly associated with glaucoma.

At the end of July 2020, Minneapolis, Minnesota-based MicroOptx Inc announced that it had completed enrollment in the initial phase of its US FDA Investigational Device Exemption clinical trial for its Beacon Aqueous Microshunt. The Beacon device (formerly known as Brown) is said to distinguish itself from other implantable glaucoma devices in that it lowers and controls intraocular pressure by shunting aqueous humor directory to the tear film rather than an enclosed space inside the eye. The company has reported that it expects to have gained European market approval for its device in 2021 and US and Canada market approval in 2022.

EP3711815-A1: “Control apparatus for treating myocardial infarction and control method for treating myocardial infarction.”

Assignee: Neuroceuticals Inc

Inventors: Miike, Shinya; Saku, Keita; Sunagawa, Kenji

IPC Codes: A61N 1/362

Publication Date: 23-Sep-2020 (also published as US20200298006-A1, 24-Sep-2020)

Earliest Priority Details: EP2019163900, 19-Mar-2019

A control apparatus for treating myocardial infarction that outputs an electrical stimulation signal for reducing a myocardial workload to an electrode inserted in a blood vessel running in the vicinity of the vagus nerve of a patient.

The inventors Miike and Sunagawa previously described a similar such device and method for treating myocardial infarction in JP2019051021.

Tokyo, Japan-based Neuroceuticals is developing what it calls Intravenous Vagal Nerve Stimulation (iVNS) for treating myocardial infarction in collaboration with researchers at Kyushu University in Fukuoka, Japan (where the inventor Dr Sunagawa is a Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine).

US20200297992-A1: “Primary dysmenorrhea pain reduction.”

Assignee: Neurostim Technologies LLC

Inventors: Altmann, William C; Toong, Hoo-Min D

IPC Codes: A61N 1/36; A61N 1/04

Publication Date: 24-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019822262, 22-Mar-2019

Method for reducing pain associated with primary dysmenorrhea by applying electrical stimulation to nerves using patches applied to one or more of a user’s abdomen, lower back, thighs, calves or feet. Published alongside US20200297995-A1, in which the same inventors claim the use of the patches for treating obstructive sleep apnea, with the electrical stimuli from the patch being seen to activate the tongue’s genioglossus muscle.

For prior patenting in which the inventor Dr Toong described a topical nerve stimulator patch and system, see WO2014194200, family members of which (eg US20190336763) can be seen to have been assigned to another Neurostim-named entity in Waltham, Massachusetts, namely Neurostim OAB that would appear to have been established with a specific look towards commercializing the technology for the treatment of overactive bladder and female incontinence.

The address provided for the various Neurostim entities match that of IPVision Inc (Dr Toong being its co-founder and Chairman), that describes itself as helping companies align their IP with their business strategies, develop new IP strategies, track competitors and technologies and analyze merger and acquisition possibilities. IPVision developed its intellectual property expertise, algorithms and tools in the course of commercializing technologies from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). A former Professor of Electrical Engineering, Management and Computer Science at MIT, Dr Toong is himself a serial entrepreneur who has founded and directed several IT hardware and software companies.

WO2020188471-A1: “Method and system for identifying subjects who are potentially impacted by a medical condition.”

Assignee: Optina Diagnostics Inc

Inventors: Chevrefils, Claudia; Lapointe, David; Sylvestre, Jean Philippe

IPC Codes: A61B 5/00; G16H 10/00; G06N 20/00; G16H 50/70

Publication Date: 24-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019820587, 19-Mar-2019

Method for identifying subjects potentially impacted by a medical condition (such as cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, diabetes or vascular dementia) through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools that analyze patient medical profiles, test results, and medical images (including eg textural analysis of biological tissue images, such as multispectral images of the retina) for disease indicators.

For prior patenting, that can be seen to be referenced within the application’s disclosure, where the team described an apparatus and method for producing a spectrally resolved image of a fundus of a subject, see WO2016041062. Also see WO2018073784, where they described a method and system for detecting an anomaly within a biological tissue

In May 2019, Montreal, Quebec, Canada-based Optina Diagnostics announced that the US FDA had granted Breakthrough Device Designation to its retinal imaging platform, Cerebral Amyloid Predictor Retina Scan/Metabolic Hyperspectral Retinal Camera (CAPRS/MHRC). Optina Diagnostics’ platform uses AI to analyze the data rich hyperspectral retinal images captured with the MHRC during a simple eye scan. Optina Diagnostics’ platform is intended for the detection of likely positron-emission tomography (PET) amyloid status (negative or positive), to aid in the evaluation of adult patients with cognitive impairment who are being evaluated for Alzheimer’s disease and other causes of cognitive decline. Optina Diagnostics’ platform is an adjunct to other diagnostic evaluations.

US20200297485-A1: “Guidewireless transseptal delivery system for therapeutic devices of the aortic valve.”

Assignee: SyneCor LLC

Inventors: Stack, Richard S

IPC Codes: A61M 25/01; A61F 2/24

Publication Date: 24-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019811369, 27-Feb-2019

A method for delivering a therapeutic device to a target aortic valve site that includes transseptally positioning a cable to run between a femoral artery, through the heart via an aortic valve, left ventricle, mitral valve, left atrium, and right atrium into the venous vasculature, the flexible member having a first end extending outside the body from a venous vessel superior to the heart and a second end external to the patient at the femoral artery. The aortic valve therapeutic device is attached to the cable outside the body and introduced into a femoral artery. A steerable sheath is advanced over the cable, into the venous vasculature and into the left ventricle of the heart. The aortic valve therapeutic device is pushed in a distal direction from the femoral artery while the cable is pulled from the venous vessel to advance the aortic valve therapeutic device to the target site. The sheath protects surrounding tissues from the cable during movement of the therapeutic device through the vasculature and may be steered during final positioning to align the aortic valve therapeutic device at the target site.

For prior patenting in which the inventor described systems and methods for transseptal delivery of percutaneous ventricular assist devices and other non-guidewire based transvascular therapeutic devices, see WO2020163829 that also features six inventors working out of Parkmore West, Ireland.

Dr Richard Slack is Professor Emeritus of Medicine in Cardiology at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and is co-founder and President of SyneCor LLC, a business generator and financial incubator of new medical device companies based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. Part of SyneCor’s portfolio is Aegis Surgical Limited, an Irish startup developing a novel, less invasive access system that facilitates percutaneous transaortic transcatheter aortic valve replacement (and other minimally invasive mediastinal procedures including left atrial appendage clipping or excision and epicardial ablation).

US20200297899-A1: “Polymeric vascular grafts which induce neovascularization with mild to minimal inflammation and promotion of fibrovascular tissue.”

Assignee: Vanderbilt University

Inventors: Boire, Timothy C

IPC Codes: A61K 9/00; A61K 47/34; A61L 31/06; A61L 31/14

Publication Date: 24-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019820785, 19-Mar-2019

An implantable tissue supporting device that may include a biodegradable polymeric scaffold capable of surrounding a tissue. The inventor reports that the microporous shape memory polymer implants can help induce neovascularization and tissue ingrowth, which may be important in mitigating neointimal hyperplasia when applied peridaventitially around veins.

For prior patenting in which the inventor described his development of shape memory vascular grafts for treating vascular conditions, see WO2016168706.

Tim Boire co-founded Nashville, Tennessee-based VenoStent in 2017 to commercialize his external stent technology, SelfWrap, that is primarily being targeted towards improving outcomes for dialysis patients. Whilst it could prove useful for any artery-vein connection surgically created, such as in peripheral and coronary bypass surgeries, its implementation at the time of vascular access creation surgery to improve the outcomes of dialysis patients is the first application being actively explored. By providing durable, flexible, artery-mimetic mechanical support and promoting more uniform outward vein growth, it is believed that SelfWrap could improve the usability (ie maturation) and durability (ie patency) of access sites. This improvement would obviate the need for redo surgeries and interventions and reduce readmission penalties for hospitals.

In June 2020, VenoStent announced its acceptance into the Y Combinator startup fund and program that since 2005 has invested in over 2,000 companies, and whose combined valuation is over $155 billion. At the same time, VenoStent announced VenoStent its closing of a $535,000 SAFE round of financing, that was $100K oversubscribed. It was reported that the funding would allow VenoStent to conduct its first-in-human clinical trial, complete FDA-compliant good laboratory practices (GLP) large animal testing, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and further build out its team.