Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) climbed 19.4% to $4.86 Oct. 5 after the company said updated data from an ongoing phase I study of CPI-006 as an immunotherapy for COVID-19 continued to support its development in that area. If further data are positive, the Burlingame, Calif.-based company could start a pivotal, randomized, double-blind study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients before year-end.

Richard Miller, CEO, Corvus

Patients in the small open-label study have been receiving a single dose of CPI-006, with the dose of the drug given escalating across four cohorts. Now, 56-day follow-up results from the first two cohorts (0.3 mg/kg and 1 mg/kg) and initial results from the third cohort (3 mg/kg) have shown that "'006, when administered at very low doses, appears to boost antibody responses to the SARS-CoV-2 virus," doing so in dose-dependent fashion, Corvus CEO and President Richard Miller said during a company conference call.

"Based on our current estimates, we anticipate that we will be able to complete enrollment in this pivotal study around midyear 2021, with an interim analysis sometime before this, and the full data available by the third quarter of 2021," he said.

The 56-day follow-up results showed a dose response, with higher and more prolonged titers of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the 1-mg/kg cohort compared to the 0.3-mg/kg cohort, the company said. In addition, the results showed increased levels of memory B cells and memory T cells.

As of Sept. 28, 14 of 15 patients enrolled in the trial were discharged from the hospital with clinical improvement after a median of 4.5 days. The remaining patient is still in the hospital, but with improvement of symptoms, the company said. There had been no reports of drug-related safety issues in any of the 15 patients treated as of Sept. 17, the company said.

Success of the B cell-activating antibody in phase I may suggest other roles for the candidate in COVID-19, such as an adjuvant to vaccines for the virus in healthy people, "with the hope that it could limit or eliminate the need for booster injections and produce long-term immunity," Miller said. "We also believe '006 could be an effective COVID-19 therapeutic for non-hospitalized patients and as a mechanism to increase the therapeutic potential for convalescent plasma."

Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody response (IgG and IgM) to spike protein and receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2. Credit: Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

































Launching in China

Even as it pushed ahead with its COVID-19 program in the U.S., Corvus opened a new front for its ambitions in China with the launch of Angel Pharmaceuticals, a new China-based subsidiary. Starting with $41 million in initial financing from Chinese investors, the new venture was seeded with licenses to develop and commercialize three of Corvus' clinical-stage candidates: the oral checkpoint inhibitor ciforadenant, the interleukin-2-inducible T-cell kinase inhibitor CPI-818 and CPI-006.

The $41 million cash investment came from a Chinese investor group that included funds associated with three publicly listed companies: Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co. Ltd., Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., along with Zhejiang Puissance Capital.

Corvus has a 49.7% ownership stake in the new venture, something that Miller said creates a situation in which an investment in Corvus could be seen in an indirect investment in the vast potential of China's biopharma market.

"From Angel's perspective, what's differentiating in this setup versus a traditional up-front licensing deal is that it lowers the drug development cost," said Ted Wang, chief investment officer of Puissance Capital. Typically, a company in China has to come up with investment capital, run a trial, learn from their mistakes and climb up the learning curve, ultimately driving up costs to patients, he said.

"In our case, there's no up front. All the capital we have raised will be devoted to Angel's own R&D as well as clinical trials to develop those programs. And we'll learn from Corvus, in terms of their experience," Wang said. Furthermore, he argued, "Angel will be a very transparent company with good governance, subject to U.S. and Chinese standards, and tap into [China's] growing capital market and patient population."