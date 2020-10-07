LONDON – Enterprise Therapeutics Ltd. has sold its TMEM16A cystic fibrosis portfolio to Roche Holding AG for an up-front payment of £75 million (US$96.9 million), with more to come on achievement of predetermined milestones.

The work is as yet early stage, with the lead molecule in the portfolio, ETD-002, a potentiator of the TMEM16A ion channel, having started a phase I trial in healthy volunteers in August.

In preclinical studies, inhaled ETD-002 enhanced activity of TMEM16A, a calcium-activated chloride channel expressed in airway epithelial cells, creating an osmotic gradient and increasing fluid flow into the airways. That was seen to thin mucus, promoting its clearance.

In effect, TMEM16A acts as a surrogate for the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR), which malfunctions as a result of various mutations in the CFTR gene. Because potentiation of TMEM16A is independent of CFTR, ETD-002 is expected to be effective in all CF patients regardless of which CFTR mutations they carry. Additionally, the drug is expected to provide benefit as a monotherapy and in combination with drugs that target specific CFTR genes.

John Ford, CEO, Enterprise

“TMEM16A potentiation has the potential to significantly increase the quality of life for people living with CF, for many of whom existing therapies are not effective,” said John Ford, CEO of Enterprise.

Development of ETD-002 is now being handed over to Roche’s Genentech unit, along with follow-up molecules also targeting TMEM16A.

The deal is cheery news in the ongoing pandemic gloom for Epidarex Capital, of Edinburgh, U.K., which put in £1.6 million (US$2.4 million) to kick off the series A and get Enterprise off the ground in 2014. The deal is an exit for Epidarex investors, but the venture capital firm will carry on supporting Enterprise, said Peter Finan, partner at Epidarex.

“We funded the first couple of years of the company and shaped the company, which is very much the model of what we do,” Finan said. “We remain committed to working with Enterprise on its other programs,” he told BioWorld.

Peter Finan, partner, Epidarex

Finan joined Epidarex in 2014 after Novartis AG closed its Institute of Biomedical Research in the U.K., where he was global head of respiratory disease and site head.

The founders of Brighton-based Enterprise, chief scientific officer Martin Gosling, head of chemistry Clive McCarthy and head of biology Henry Danahay, also previously worked at the Novartis Institute.

While the three founders all had experience in drugging ion channels and unraveling the biology of excessive mucus congestion, the company was not founded around any pre-existing intellectual property.

From that point of view, it was a standing start. However, the TMEM16A target the company was pursuing is highly differentiated, Finan said. “What was attractive, was that in principle it would work across all CFTR gene mutations.”

Having passed the TMEM16A program to Genentech, Enterprise’s lead asset is ETD-001, an inhaled inhibitor of the epithelial sodium channel (ENaC), which is in preclinical development, also in cystic fibrosis.

ENaC has been targeted by other companies, with no success to date, raising doubts about its validity as a target.

Enterprise recently completed a comparison of ETD-001 with other ENaC inhibitors, in a sheep model of mucociliary clearance. That indicated ENaC modulators that have been tested in the clinic could have been underdosed by as much as 90%.

Meanwhile, the preclinical safety profile of ETD-001 would allow for doses of between 30 to 40 times what is predicted to be the minimum effective dose.

“This is a [target] that quite rightly is of high interest to a number of companies,” said Finan. Enterprise used an “orthogonal” approach, applying different tools and tests to discover inhibitors the ENaC, he said.

Alongside drugging ion channels, Enterprise has identified an undisclosed target it is modulating to reduce the number of mucus-producing secretory cells. That work, still in early discovery, will complement mucus hydration therapies, the company said.

Enterprise closed its series A at £8 million in 2016. It subsequently raised $41 million in a series B round which closed in April 2018.

In addition, in October 2019, Enterprise was awarded up to $7 million in milestones-related funding by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, to support early clinical development of ETD-002.