Janpix Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., has raised a $10 million series B designed to progress its monovalent small-molecule protein degraders of STAT3 and STAT5 into final preclinical studies and eventually into the clinic to treat various hematological and solid tumor cancers.

The series B push will be twofold, Roman Fleck, Janpix’s CEO, told BioWorld. “We have a molecule that’s orally bioavailable and then maybe one or two backup molecules to go after different indications,” Fleck said.

In the next few months, possibly by December or January, the company plans to select a preclinical candidate, and then progress into the clinic.

Roman Fleck, CEO, Janpix

Both transcription factor targets are associated with the proliferation of tumor cells, their survival and resistance. STAT3 has been known to regulate genes implicated in oncogenesis, tumor immune evasion, inflammation and fibrosis.

The science behind Janpix is based on the work of Patrick Gunning, a company co-founder, its chief scientific officer and a professor of chemistry at the University of Toronto Mississauga.

In June, Janpix presented preclinical data showing, for the first time, that a monovalent small molecule could degrade both STAT3 and STAT5. The data showed activity across multiple hematologic malignancies that included acute myelogenous leukemia and T-cell prolymphocytic leukemia. In presentations to the European Hematology Association and the American Association for Cancer Research, the Janpix data showed rapid, potent and selective degradation of STAT3 and STAT5 in leukemic cells, with sustained STAT3 and STAT5 degradation of greater than 90% that led to repression of downstream signaling and apoptotic cell death induction.

When the company launched in 2017, Fleck said it had a few molecules that looked “promising but were not quite pharmaceutical grade.”

Janpix, which is the Quechua word for “medicine man,” currently has 15 employees, but the series B will allow it to increase to about 20, Fleck said. He had been a principal at Medicxi, formerly Index Ventures Life Sciences, and represented the firm on the board of Glycovaxyn AG, of Zurich, which was later sold to Glaxosmithkline plc. He got his start at Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH by leading drug development in indications that included oncology, inflammation and cardiovascular disease.

The series B was led by Medicxi, which seeded and funded Janpix’s $19 million 2017 series A funding. Soon after that initial fundraise, Fleck joined the company as CEO.

The series B was, as many companies and CEOs are becoming used to, done virtually.

“I haven’t been on a plane or a train since March,” Fleck said.

While the deal was a success, Fleck said the downside is that it’s more difficult to read people over Zoom than when he is in the same room with them. It’s not impossible to do business this way, he added, but it’s definitely more challenging. What’s missing? The water cooler talk, he said, the chit chat, the unplanned back and forth in some conversations that results in a light bulb moment.

The competition

Janpix is facing plenty of competition, especially those companies targeting STAT3.

“STAT’s been around quite a while,” Fleck said. “People are beginning to understand STAT5 better than STAT3, which is better studied.”

Moleculin Biotech Inc., of Houston, reported on its phase I study of WP-1006, which inhibits p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors for treating brain tumors, that the cohort of three patients treated with 4-mg/kg doses had no adverse events related to the drug, that a patient with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma responded and that the study is proceeding to the 6-mg/kg dose.

In late June, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. offered positive preclinical data demonstrating that its STAT3 degraders down-regulated immune checkpoint signals on tumor cells and positively modulated composition and activity of immune cells in the tumor microenvironment, leading to in vivo antitumor activity in a solid tumor model compared to standard anti-PD-1/L1 immunotherapy.

Tvardi Therapeutics Inc., of Houston, said in July that its collaborators will receive more than $5 million in U.S. National Cancer Institute grants to support ongoing validation and clinical development of its lead compound, TTI-101, a small-molecule inhibitor of STAT3, in hepatocellular carcinoma and gastrointestinal cancer. The company said the new funding brings the total nondilutive support of TTI-101 to approximately $20 million from multiple sources.