Company Product Description Indication Status

Castle Biosciences Inc., of Friendswood, Texas Decisiondx-Melanoma 31-gene expression profile prognostic test Predicts 5-year risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis as low risk (Class 1, 1A lowest risk) or high risk (Class 2, 2B highest risk), as well as metastasis to the sentinel lymph node Study modeled the use of the Decisiondx-Melanoma test to determine whether it might alter the predictive value of sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) alone in high-risk cutaneous melanoma patients, and whether the test might identify patients who would not benefit from SLNB; concluded that use of Decisiondx-Melanoma to triage patients with a Class 1A result, who were at least 55 years old with T1-T2 melanoma, could have reduced SLNB procedures in that population by 69%; for the remaining 31% of patients who would undergo an SLNB, sensitivity for melanoma-specific death was 87% for Decisiondx-Melanoma vs. 73% for SLNB; combining Decisiondx-Melanoma with SLNB improved sensitivity to 96%

Castle Biosciences Inc., of Friendswood, Texas Decisiondx-SCC 40-Gene expression profile test Prognostic test for patients diagnosed with high-risk cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) to predict metastatic risk Validation study found Decisiondx-SCC demonstrated strong independent prognostic value relative to other significant risk factors, indicating its ability to better stratify patients; similar hazard ratios (HRs) were observed for a Class 2A result (2.33; p=0.013), poor differentiation (2.29; p=0.011), and deep invasion (2.05; p=0.039); a Decisiondx-SCC Class 2B result was found to have the greatest independent prognostic value (HR, 6.86; p<0.001); patients with a Decisiondx-SCC Class 1 result (n=212; lowest-risk group) had a 3-year metastasis-free survival rate of 93.9%, which was significantly better than the metastasis-free survival rate for patients with a moderate-risk Class 2A result (80.5%; n=185) or highest-risk Class 2B result (47.8%; n=23) (p<0.0001)

Livanova plc, of London Perceval Sutureless surgical aortic tissue valve For aortic valve replacement (AVR) Reported new data from the PERSIST-AVR study that assessed the safety, efficacy and noninferiority of the sutureless Perceval valve compared with standard stented bio-prostheses using conventional or mini-sternotomy; patients who received Perceval during a mini-sternotomy in isolated AVR had a significantly lower incidence of: major adverse cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events (5.2% of the Perceval group vs. 10.8% of the stented valve group), new onset of atrial fibrillation (4.2% in the Perceval group vs. 11.4% in the stented valve group), and stroke (1% in the Perceval group vs. 5.4% in the stented valve group)

Livanova plc, of London Perceval Sutureless surgical aortic tissue valve For aortic valve replacement (AVR) Reported new data from the SURE-AVR registry; in a sub-analysis based on data from 980 isolated AVR patients, results showed that Perceval enables minimally invasive cardiac surgery, providing a rate of successful implantation similar to that of full sternotomy

Lunit Inc., of Seoul, South Korea Insight Cxr AI software Detects pulmonary nodules to improve lung cancer detection on chest radiographs Researchers analyzed 5,485 chest radiographs collected from participants in the National Lung Screening Trial (NLST) with Insight Cxr; the sensitivity and specificity of the AI algorithm for finding malignant pulmonary nodules were 94% and 83%, respectively; Insight Cxr even had a higher sensitivity compared with NLST radiologists, implementing its possibility to help detect lung cancer when used as a second reader; the study was published in JAMA Network Open

Masimo Corp., of Irvine, Calif. Masimo Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi) Noninvasive and continuous parameter enabled by the multiwavelength Rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry platform Provides insight into a patient's oxygen status during moderate hyperoxia In a retrospective study, researchers investigated whether Masimo ORi could predict whether children with obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS) undergoing tonsillectomy required postoperative oxygen therapy (POT); of the 45 patients, 16 required POT; for those 16, the mean lowest ORi and SpO2 values were 0.28 and 93%, respectively; for the remaining patients, who did not receive POT, the mean lowest values were 0.64 and 97%, respectively; researchers calculated sensitivity and specificity for ORi predicting when POT would not be needed of 0.815 (95% confidence interval 0.5435 – 0.9595) and 0.9310 (95% confidence interval 0.7723 – 0.9915), respectively; concluded that ORi is "likely to become an index of POT in pediatric patients with OSAS"