Cell therapies have seen substantial success in oncology with the launch of multiple CAR T therapies. But in chronic diseases, positive results have been harder to come by. Gene therapies have seen success in orphan indications but are now faced with tackling chronic diseases that affect larger populations and may not be simple monogenic diseases. At the virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, panelists talked about the challenges and benefits of developing cell and gene therapies to treat chronic conditions.

Bluerock Therapeutics Inc., which was started by Bayer AG and Versant Ventures before being fully acquired by Bayer last year, is tackling the challenge with its cell+gene platform that uses pluripotent stem cells to create a stable master cell bank that can be programmed to express proteins and differentiated into virtually any type of cell in the body. The Cambridge, Mass.-based company is working in cardiology, immunology and neurology, with its lead program designed to treat Parkinson's disease, which affects 7.5 million people globally.

Regenerative Patch Technologies LLC, of Menlo Park, Calif., is developing CPCB-RPE1, a cell-based implant to replace the degenerated structure in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which can lead to geographic atrophy where patients become legally blind. The company had some success in a phase I/IIa study with the reappearance of a structure resembling the external limiting membrane. All four patients had stable or improved visual acuity, with one patient having a 17-letter improvement in visual acuity.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., is also looking to treat dry AMD, which affects more than 30 million people worldwide. Lineage is running a phase I/IIa study testing Opregen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, is derived from pluripotent cells. The company also has a program for acute spinal cord injuries, OPC1, which is made of oligodendrocyte progenitor cells, and a dendritic cell therapy for non-small-cell lung cancer.

Sernova Corp., of London, Ontario, has developed a cell pouch, an organ-like device that is implanted underneath the patient's skin. The company is using the system with islet cells to express insulin for patients with type 1 diabetes, which is in phase I/II development. The company also has a preclinical program for hemophilia A so cells can express the missing factor VIII.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., of New York, is developing gene therapies for both rare diseases and for Parkinson's disease. It's lead asset for Parkinson, AXO-Lenti-PD, uses a lentiviral vector rather than the more traditional adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector because AAV couldn't fit the three genes that are required to synthesize dopamine. AXO-Lenti-PD is currently being tested in a phase II dose-escalation study.

Regulatory challenges

Brian Culley, CEO, Lineage

In an interview with BioWorld, Brian Culley, CEO of Lineage, described the regulatory environment for cell therapies as a "work in progress," adding that "the agency is working hard to keep pace with the industry."

With chronic conditions, regulators are likely to put safety as a higher priority than in an acute life-threatening condition such as cancer. "Safety is not just the priority; it's the prerequisite. It is just a higher bar in these indications," Emile Nuwaysir, president and CEO of Bluerock, told the audience.

Regenerative Patch dealt with the safety by starting with patients who were most advanced and were legally blind. Sernova took a similar approach, starting with patients who are hypoglycemia unaware and therefore at a bigger risk for complications compared to the typical patient with type 1 diabetes who can control their disease with insulin.

But Nuwaysir pointed out that starting with the most severe patients isn't always the best strategy. If there's no hope of seeing benefit – for example, a Parkinson's disease patient 20 years post-diagnosis who doesn't have any healthy cells remaining – then the treatment is solely testing safety.

Autologous vs. allogeneic

While autologous CAR T got cell therapy on the map, allogeneic strategies are the current rage because it's much easier to scale manufacturing for an off-the-shelf product. Nevertheless, Jane Lebkowski, president of Regenerative Patch, advised the audience to "think about the CMC side way in advance," especially for a large chronic indication where the number of commercial patients will dwarf the size of the clinical trial.

The main advantage to autologous cells is that they're from the patient, so there isn't the risk of rejection. Companies developing allogeneic therapies have mitigated that risk by treating diseases in areas, such as the eye or spinal cord, where there are few immune cells. "We haven't seen any of the predicted problems with rejected material," Culley said of Lineage's dry AMD and spinal cord programs.

Sernova has taken a different approach and microencapsulated the cells to protect them from being attacked by the patient's immune system.

Pricing

While chronic conditions pose a lot of challenges, pricing isn't as big of an issue as it is for rare diseases because there are many more patients with chronic conditions to treat.

With the cost of allogeneic cell manufacturing being substantially lower than for autologous cells, the panelists agreed that it should be possible to assign a reasonable price and still make a substantial profit with an off-the-shelf product, especially for treatments that only require a few hundred thousand cells per treatment.

Treatments that require more cells could still be profitable if they can justify a higher price because they're a one-time treatment that will save insurers future treatment costs for the chronic condition.

"I think it’s really important for companies to work with payers pretty darn early," Lebkowski said. She noted that companies need to know "how long do our therapies need to work and what is going to be that cost-benefit ratio with payers before they will reimburse for our particular therapies so that we're prepared when we're looking at our clinical trials."