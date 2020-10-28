Neuroem Therapeutics Inc. has received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA for Memorem, a bioengineered, wearable head device for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The breakthrough nod, which entitles companies to an expedited regulatory process, follows results from a pilot study showing Memorem can reverse memory loss in patients with the debilitating brain disorder.

The transcranial electromagnetic treatment (TEMT) technology works by breaking down the small aggregates, or oligomers, of two proteins, amyloid beta (Aβ) and Tau. Oligomers are a suspected culprit in the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. It also improves mitochondrial production in Alzheimer’s disease brain cells, which increases their energy production. Problems with mitochondria and low energy production in brain cells are believed to play a role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

Targets whole brain

Woman pictured wearing Neuroem Therapeutics’ bioengineered Memorem cap and arm control box. Credit: Business Wire

Unlike other neuromodulation approaches such as transcranial magnetic stimulation and deep brain stimulation, which target small areas of the brain, TEMT uses interdigitated electric and magnetic waves that penetrate the entire brain.

The device itself has multiple highly specialized emitters positioned within a head cap that are activated sequentially. During treatment, patients wear Neuroem for one-hour treatments twice a day. The electromagnetic waves pulsing from the emitters penetrate the brain and gently separate oligomers within neurons to undo memory loss.

It is intended for use in the home and can be worn as patients go about their daily activities.

In the open-label pilot study, Memorem showed reversal of cognitive impairment in seven of eight patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease after just two months of the device – with at least one patient regaining the equivalent of 12 months of memory. The findings were published last year in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

“No other drug or device has received this highest FDA designation to accelerate a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Robert Matthews, Neuroem’s CEO. “No other treatment has demonstrated the clinical results we have thus far, to not only slow but in fact reverse the progressive, debilitating loss of memory caused by this devastating brain disease.”

Pivotal trial planned

Phoenix-based Neuroem is planning a 12-month pivotal trial beginning in mid-2021 to assess the effectiveness of Memorem vs. a control group. If all goes well, the device could be approved by the FDA to treat cognitive dysfunction in Alzheimer’s disease within the next several years, the company said.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disorder that causes brain cells to degenerate and die. It is the most common cause of dementia among older people, affecting about 5.8 million Americans age 65 and older, or one in 10 people in that age group. By age 85, the incidence increases to one-third, and estimates are that 14 million Americans will be living with Alzheimer’s by 2050.

The economic and human costs of caring for Alzheimer’s patients are huge, too. In the later stages of the diseases, patients become bedridden and require 24-hour care. In 2019, the total cost of Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S. was estimated to be $290 billion.

Memorem is just the first of what Neuroem hopes will be a line of TEMT products for brain-based disorders.

“While initial efforts focus on developing an effective treatment for the increasing scourge of Alzheimer’s disease, Neuroem’s continuing mission will use our disruptive biomedical engineering to treat other neurodegenerative diseases, such as traumatic brain injury and Parkinson’s disease,” Matthews said. “The FDA breakthrough device designation allows us to move faster and help those who are struggling with these brain disorders and the loved ones who care for them.”

Other Alzheimer’s approaches

Cognito Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., is working to advance research out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to reduce beta amyloid plaques using lights flickering at specific frequencies to stimulate neural circuits. The treatment has been tested in mice with promising results.

Sacramento-based Neurovision Imaging LLC is developing analytics and technology to reveal Alzheimer’s via retinal autofluorescence to detect amyloid beta protein. The company raised $15 million in series C funds two years ago to advance its approach.

Meanwhile, while there is no FDA-approved medication to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Israeli company Insightec Ltd. has developed a means for drug candidates to potentially be more effective. Using low-intensity focused ultrasound, the company’s Exablate Neuro was shown to open the blood-brain barrier in a phase II trial in Alzheimer’s patients.

The Exablate Neuro is already approved in the U.S. to treat medication-refractory tremor from Parkinson’s disease and medication-refractory essential tremor by ablating specific targets in the brain without an incision.