DUBLIN – Kiadis Pharma BV has parlayed its €31.9 million (US$37.2 million) stock-based acquisition of Cytosen Therapeutics Inc. last year, which involved an initial outlay of just €14.5 million worth of shares, into a €308 million payday with Sanofi SA.

The Paris-based pharma firm has made a €5.45 per-share offer for Amsterdam, the Netherlands-based Kiadis, just months after entering a licensing deal for three natural killer (NK) cell therapies that originated in Cytosen. That removes up to €857.5 million in milestone payments that were linked to their progress, as well as double-digit royalty payments.

The takeout price represents a lifeline for Kiadis investors, many of whom have been trading underwater. Sanofi’s offer represents a 272% premium on Kiadis’s closing share price of €1.46 on Oct. 30. The latter firm’s stock (AMSTERDAM:KDS) peaked at €5.17 during trading Nov. 2, before closing at €5.11.

Its board has given the deal its unanimous backing. The deal also has the support of funds managed by Life Sciences Partners, which hold 18.3% of its equity. Subject to customary closing conditions and shareholder approval, the transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2021. “We have not received any interest from other potential partners or acquirers,” Kiadis CEO Arthur Lahr told analysts on a conference call on Nov. 2.

The deal gives Sanofi full ownership of K-NK004, the key asset in the original agreement with Kiadis. It comprises a CD38-deleted NK cell therapy, which it plans to test in combination with its recently approved CD38-directed antibody, Sarclisa (isatuximab-irfc), in an upcoming trial in multiple myeloma. The combination is designed to enhance the antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity effect of the antibody on malignant plasma cells, as the action of the infused NK cells will not be impaired by the antibody. Wild-type NK cells, in contrast, express CD38 and would be eliminated by the antibody.

In addition to what it has already signed up for, the acquisition also brings Sanofi two pipeline projects in early clinical development. K-NK002 is an NK-cell-enriched, CD3-T-cell-depleted therapy derived from peripheral blood leukocytes obtained from a haploidentical (partially mismatched) donor. It is currently undergoing a single-arm, open-label phase II trial in patients with high-risk acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome who are undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). K-NK003, which comprises interleukin-21-expanded NK cells obtained from a universal donor, is in a phase I trial at Ohio State University in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

In addition, the transaction brings in a preclinical COVID-19 project, K-NK-ID101, which is partnered with several Dutch universities and companies, as well as the Dutch subsidiary of Shanghai-based Harbour Biomed Therapeutics Inc. This initiative has received $9.5 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Defense through its partnership with the Advanced Regeneration Manufacturing Institute’s BioFabUSA program. “We look forward to continued progress as we see using NK cells to treat COVID-19 as a smart approach given these cells naturally clear infection,” Edward Tenthoff, senior research analyst at Piper Sandler, wrote in an investor note.

The deal underscores the crucial importance of pipeline diversification for biotechnology companies. Kiadis had lined up the acquisition of Dallas-based Cytosen before the day of reckoning for what was its then-lead program, luxceptar (ATIR-101), an adjunctive T-cell therapy for patients with hematological malignancies undergoing partially matched allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). However, a negative reception from the Committee for Advanced Therapies forced Kiadis to withdraw its European marketing authorization application late last year. It terminated the program shortly afterward and entered the new year with an early stage pipeline based around the Cytosen platform.

Kiadis has moved quickly to bed down the Cytosen platform and has made solid progress since the Sanofi deal. “And in that period, Sanofi also started to really recognize the much broader potential of our platform beyond the fairly narrow licensing deal that we’d done in June,” Lahr said. It has enhanced the manufacturing process, while demonstrating that the phenotype of the resulting cells is the same as that of cells produced with an earlier process. In August, it reported promising, albeit preliminary, data from a phase I study of NK cell therapy in 13 r/r AML patients, who had previously received a median of five therapies. Nine had previously undergone HSCT. The therapy yielded complete response and overall response rates of 50% and 78.6%, respectively, while median overall survival and disease-free survival after therapy were 231 days and 186 days, respectively.

For Kiadis, hooking up with Sanofi at this point eliminates the need for further financing – it had guided a cash balance of €25.9 million for Sept. 30 when reporting second-quarter results this year – and offers the organization a long-term future. “Sanofi’s excitement is driven by the platform and the pipeline and the programs and the inherent opportunity – but also clearly by the expertise that the Kiadis organization has built up,” Lahr said. “This is Sanofi’s first move into cell therapy. We have built a very strong capability, and it’s clearly Sanofi’s intent to leverage that capability and to build it out within the broader Sanofi organization.”