Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc., of San Diego, and Affimed NV, of Heidelberg, Germany, said they formed an exclusive R&D collaboration to assess the feasibility and preclinical activity of combining Artiva’s allogeneic natural killer cell product, AB-101, and Affimed’s ICE molecules targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor and other undisclosed targets, based on previous preclinical studies that showed synergistic cytotoxic activity. During the pre-manufacturing process, AB-101 will be loaded with ICE molecules prior to cryopreservation to create targeted allogeneic cells that do not require viral transduction. The resulting cell products will be assessed for antitumor activity and development potential. The costs of manufacturing and preclinical assessments will be shared by the companies, which agreed to consider development of additional combinations.

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) released an evidence report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of nadofaragene firadenovec (Adstiladrin, FKD Therapies Oy/Fergene) and oportuzumab monatox (Vicineum, Sesen Bio Inc.) to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer that does not respond to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin intravesical therapy. ICER concluded that available evidence suggests both agents are at least comparable to best supportive care and may provide a net health benefit ranging from small to moderate, which ICER graded as C++. The organization said current evidence was not sufficient to compare the interventions head to head or to the commonly used treatment options gemcitabine with or without docetaxel and pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck & Co. Inc.). Based on available data from single-arm trials suggesting delay in metastasis and requirement for cystectomy compared to historical estimates of outcomes with best supportive care, ICER recommended health benefit price benchmark ranges of $118,000 to $198,000 annually for nadofaragene firadenovec and $119,000 to $204,000 annually for oportuzumab monatox. The evidence report is set to be reviewed at a virtual public meeting of the Midwest Comparative Effectiveness Public Advisory Council on Nov. 20, 2020.

Kannalife Inc., of Doylestown, Pa., said it rebranded as Neuropathix Inc. and adopted a new ticker (OTCQB:NPTX) to reflect its mission to move its non-opioid cannabinoid-inspired compounds, including KLS-13019, a cannabinoid receptor agonist, into the clinic.

OM Pharma SA, of Geneva, and Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., formed a strategic collaboration granting the pharma the exclusive right to import, distribute and promote OM Pharma’s Broncho-Vaxom (bacterial lysates, OM-85) in China except Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. The therapeutic agent is designed to prevent and treat recurrent or acute respiratory infections in adults and children by boosting host immunity. Financial terms were not disclosed.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Austin, Texas, and Felix Biotechnology Inc., a start-up at Y Combinator, of Mountain View, Calif., inked a letter of intent to negotiate and conclude a collaboration, development and license agreement giving Felix a global license to TFF’s thin film freezing technology to develop and manufacture dry powder formulations of bacteriophage-based biotherapeutics for inhalation delivery to the lungs. In exchange, Felix agreed in principle to an up-front payment, development and commercial milestones and sales royalties on related biotherapeutics, all undisclosed, to TFF. A definitive agreement is subject to certain conditions, including completion of a series A financing by Felix.

Vaccibody AS, of Oslo, Norway, said it closed its exclusive global license and collaboration agreement with Genentech, a unit of Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland, to develop and commercialize DNA-based individualized neoantigen vaccines following expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act. With the agreement’s effectiveness, Vaccibody is entitled to receive $200 million in initial and near-term payments.

Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, reported publication of research published online on Biorxiv showing that the immunodominant SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding motif (RBM) is the least conserved region in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, allowing for the occurrence of mutations without disrupting human ACE2 binding, which mediates viral entry. Researchers from Vir and the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research also characterized the virulence and fitness of N439K, a variant in the RBM that showed resistance to human neutralizing monoclonal antibodies. The study showed that the receptor binding motif of SARS-CoV-2, a major target of neutralizing antibodies, is evolving at a higher rate than the rest of the receptor binding domain and spike and, thus, resilient to change, which Vir said offered a cautionary tale for how to address the pandemic and indicated the importance of ongoing surveillance for immune evasion mutations when developing antibodies and vaccines.