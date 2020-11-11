Some PMA filings manage to scrape by at U.S. FDA advisory hearings, but the application for the Visability device by Refocus Group Inc. was not one of those. The panel voted 15-1 that the benefits of the device for presbyopia did not outweigh the risks, leaving the sponsor with a fundamental question about the viability of a technology that has been under development for more than 20 years.

The FDA executive summary for the Nov. 9 meeting of the ophthalmic devices advisory committee describes the Visability device as a scleral implant for improvement of unaided near vision in presbyopic eyes. The pivotal study was approved in November 2014, and the sponsor filed the completed premarket approval (PMA) in December 2017. The proposed indication was for bilateral implant for patients aged 45 to 60 years, and requires the use of another Refocus device for implant, the Visability Sclerotome device for creating a tunnel incision.

Previous iteration of device studied in 1999

The current iteration of this device received a CE mark in 2005, the FDA said, although Dallas-based Refocus’s European subsidiary has not registered any sales to date in the European Union. There were 14 implants in seven patients in Ireland between 2013 and 2014, with one patient requesting and receiving bilateral explant, with no apparent damage to eyesight.

A prior iteration of the device, the Presview PSI-001, was the subject of an early feasibility study that commenced in March 1999, enrolling 29 subjects at six sites. Four years later, the company won an FDA approval for a pivotal trial of the Presview, but the improvement seen in visual acuity in some subjects was not sustained over time, the FDA said.

The FDA issued a not-approvable letter in September 2018 for the Visability device, following which the company filed a major amendment to the PMA, which provided analyses of outcomes to 24 months. This was followed by a second not-approvable letter and a petition by the sponsor for a supervisory review by Bill Maisel, the chief scientific officer at the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. According to the Refocus executive summary, Maisel is said to have indicated that the application would benefit from “additional external scientific and clinical perspectives,” and Maisel reportedly set aside the not-approvable letter as well.

The pivotal study, the VIS-2014 trial, included no pre-specified safety endpoints, but was designed to recognize any adverse events that exceeded a rate of 1% over 24 months. Of the 708 implants on 360 subjects, the study recorded 365 ocular adverse events in 260 eyes (170 patients) for a rate of 36.7%. Scleral perforations occurred in eight eyes for eight subjects (1.1% of eyes, 2.2% of subjects), five of which included vitreous prolapse. Nine subjects had bilateral removal of all segments, but the agency said the study did not meet all the pre-specified co-primary effectiveness endpoints.

The first co-primary effectiveness endpoint was achievement of distance-corrected near visual acuity (DCNVA) of 20/40 and a gain of at least 10 letters in 75% of the primary eyes at 12 months. This target came with a lower bound confidence interval requirement of at least 75%, but the data suggested a lower bound confidence interval of only 74.5%. The second co-primary endpoint – which called for a statistically significant difference in the proportion of primary eyes with a DCNVA of at least 20/40 and a gain of at least 10 letters – was met, but the study was not randomized, a factor that impeded the sponsor’s efforts to persuade both the FDA and the advisory committee. Of the 396 patients initially enrolled, 336 underwent implant without randomization, while the remaining 60 either were operated on immediately or were deferred for delayed surgery.

There was considerable concern about the variability in outcomes across study sites, although several panelists indicated they were not particularly concerned about the slight miss on the confidence interval for the first co-primary study success endpoint. The improvement seen in the study did not convince the panelists that this technology offered a meaningful improvement over other treatments for presbyopia, such as Lasik, however.

Two decades of frustration for Refocus

Despite the considerable investment of time and resources, several panelists were skeptical of the utility of this approach to presbyopia. “Since 1999, they have been trying to convince the audience that this is a viable procedure,” said Andrew Huang of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Huang also said the patient reaction to the device is much more tepid than is seen with other technologies, which are often greeted with more patient enthusiasm over the results.

Panel Chairman Neil Bressler, of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, said the panel generally believed, with one exception, that there are concerns that the benefits do not appear to outweigh the risks, particularly given that contact lenses can be readily obtained. Bressler said the lack of randomization was also a problem for many of the panel members.

Thirteen members of the panel voted that the evidence did not offer a reasonable assurance that the device was safe despite that the adverse events were minor. There were two abstentions on this question and one yes vote, but the no votes were driven by what was seen as a modest benefit. The tally for whether the data depicted a device that is effective was 13 no votes and three yes votes, and the final vote on whether the benefits outweighed the risks came down to 15 no votes and a single yes vote.