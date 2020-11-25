LONDON – Long-awaited guidance on the EU regulation for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) that comes into force in May 2022 arrived as the industry increased its calls for implementation to be postponed, citing the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic has derailed work on bringing products into compliance with the new rules.

The guidance, from the EU Medical Device Coordination Group (MDCG), tells manufacturers, Notified Bodies and health institutions how to assess which of four risk categories an IVD should be assigned to. The categories, from A to D, dictate what the requirements are for demonstrating conformity with the In Vitro Diagnostics Regulation (IVDR), and manufacturers will have to decide where their products fit on the sliding scale.

The basis for doing this, is according to the ‘intended purpose’ of a device, as specified by the manufacturer. The onus is on the manufacturer to ensure a device is used only for the specified purpose, which is what makes the guidance on classification so critical in moving forward with completing conformity assessments in time for the IVDR implementation deadline in May 2022.

MDCG makes it clear no fudge is allowed, saying that while several classification rules, or sub-rules may apply, the intended purpose “shall be sufficiently specified to enable a clear attribution to the class.”

MDCG, consisting of two medical device experts from each member state, was set up to ensure the effective and harmonized implementation of IVDR and its fellow Medical Devices Regulation. The IVD risk classification is one of number of implementing guidelines the group is formulating. The guidelines are there to tell people how to interpret the law and are not legally binding, but given the status of MDCG, they will be hard to ignore.

The guidelines, setting out seven rules to guide manufacturers through the complexity of risk assessment, underline the extent to which IVDR is ushering in much stricter regulation. Unless a product is class A – which covers general laboratory consumables such as pipettes, buffer solutions and culture media – that to many minds are accessories rather than devices – it can no longer be self-certified. In addition to an initial conformity assessment, devices in class C and class D will be subject to annual checks.

A further complication arises in terms of the European market, because IVDR will not be implemented in the U.K., now that it is no longer a member of the EU. From 1 January 2021, a new mark, the U.K. Conformity Assessment Mark will be required. However, CE marked devices will be allowed on the U.K. market until June 30, 2023, to give the new system time to embed.

The industry group Medtech Europe was clamoring for a delay in the implementation of IVDR even before the pandemic hit, saying the system was not ready, and has been sounding the alarm bell all year, saying the need to switch resources over to COVID-19 related products has left member companies with little time to focus on preparing for IVDR.

Publication of the new risk classification criteria plugs one of the holes, but earlier this month Medtech Europe said other key elements of the new infrastructure needed for re-certification of diagnostics to meet the deadline, are still not in place.

The situation “remains extremely alarming,” with only four Notified Bodies designated to assess compliance with IVDR, and some 45,000 products needing certification in the 18 months remaining until the deadline, the industry group said.

As one graphic illustration of how far there is to go, in June 2020 TÜV SÜD of Munich, Germany, became the fourth Notified Body to be certified to assess IVDs. Earlier this month, the company announced it had issued its first certificate – for a class B device – claiming it as “the first IVDR certificate worldwide.”

“Since receiving designation and notification, TÜV SÜD has been working hard on reorganizing and preparing resources to provide services under the new legislative framework,” said Andreas Stange, vice president, Medical & Health Services. “The release of our first IVDR certificate is a significant milestone. The challenge now lies in balancing our existing IVD projects [under the current directive] with the strong demand for IVDR services in this transition period,” Stange said.

For the highest risk, class D devices, which currently are self-certified, it already takes around 12 months to complete a dossier. Medtech Europe says it is reasonable to assume this process will take longer under IVDR, given it is so much stricter and more complex.

The pandemic has made it harder for companies to meet the more stringent requirements. As one case in point, more clinical data is needed to support assessments, but most non-COVID-19 clinical trials were suspended as the pandemic took off, leading to delays of as long as nine months in getting studies to complete. At the same time, Notified Bodies were unable to do on site audits and teams could not meet to prepare for IVDR submissions.

Meanwhile, the ongoing pandemic has shown the critical role that in vitro diagnostics play each day in the seamless delivery of care to millions of patients and health care systems across Europe.

“Given how COVID-19 has brought the EU’s IVDR implementation progress to a halt, compounding on the challenges that already existed, the remaining IVDR transition time is not tenable and urgently requires attention,” said Serge Bernasconi, CEO of Medtech Europe.

The waters have been muddied further by a European Commission proposal last week to create an ‘EU Health Union’, in order to improve pandemic preparedness and response to future health threats, by better coordinating and pooling efforts across member states.

The proposal includes installing a new Executive Steering Group for Medical Devices within the European Medicines Agency. Medtech Europe is concerned this would cut across the MDCG, as the main governing body for implementation of IVDR.

In addition, it is proposed that responsibility for administering the expert panels due to oversee IVDR and MDR should be transferred to EMA. If it happens, that should, “under no circumstances jeopardize the urgently needed timely deployment and smooth functioning of these panels, which need to start operating as soon as possible, and ideally before the end of 2020,” Medtech Europe said in a statement issued in response to the EU Health Union plan.

In April, the European Commission announced the implementation of MDR would be delayed by a year, until May 26, 2021, to enable manufacturers to prioritize the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there was no similar respite for manufacturers of in vitro diagnostics, and postponing implementation of MDR leaves the same people trying to implement both regulations, with Notified Bodies working across the two areas.

So, while the guidance on risk classification for IVD may finally have arrived, Medtech Europe noted that in addition to resource issues, there are still holes to be filled in the infrastructure, including the setting up of reference labs for batch release testing and the formation of the expert panels to oversee IVDR and MDR.