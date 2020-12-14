Activepure Technologies LLC, of Dallas, said that its air purifying technology inactivated more than 99.9% of highly concentrated airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus in an enclosed setting in just three minutes below detectable levels.

Mountain View, Calif.-based Aditx Therapeutics Inc. and Rehovot, Israel-based Todos Medical Ltd. reported the signing of a distribution agreement for Aditxtscore for COVID-19, with planned availability in January 2021. Blood samples will be collected by Todos and/or its network of partners and sent to Aditxt’s CLIA accredited Aditxtscore Center for processing.

Kinderhook, N.Y.-based American Bio Medica Corp. said it is now distributing a rapid COVID-19 antigen test.

Ashvattha Therapeutics Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., reported the initiation of a preclinical proof-of-concept study for OP-801 imaging of neuroinflammation. This IND-enabling research will be conducted in collaboration with a team at the Stanford University School of Medicine led by Michelle James, assistant professor of radiology and neurology.

Babylon Health, of London, will support Rwanda to digitize the country’s health care system by introducing digital tools, such as digitally enabled triage. These tools will help patients access the care they need faster while also reducing the burden on health centers. The project is being funded by a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Efemoral Medical, a Los Altos, Calif.-based developer of advanced interventional bioresorbable therapies, reported the first-in-human (FIH) use of the company's Efemoral vascular scaffold system with Flexstep Technology in the EFEMORAL I FIH clinical study. The company said the technology offers a new approach to treat peripheral arterial disease, alleviate symptoms and avoid reintervention for a historically challenging patient population.

Eurofins Technologies, of Luxembourg, reported the launch of two products to support the fight against COVID-19: a CE-IVD-labeled rapid test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigens in 15 minutes and a SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test that has been validated for pharynx gargling samples.

GE Healthcare, of Chicago, said that St. Luke’s University Health Network in Pennsylvania will pilot the nation’s first rapid diagnostic breast cancer center model. The goal is to reduce the time between when a patient receives an abnormal screening mammogram and a confirmed cancer diagnosis and treatment plan.

Singapore-based Hummingbird Bioscience reported a collaboration with Tempus Labs Inc., a Chicago-based company that focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) and precision medicine, to drive the development of Hummingbird's lead clinical program, HMBD-001, as it advances into clinical trials in HER3-driven cancers, including those that harbor neuregulin 1 (NRG1) fusions. As part of the collaboration, Hummingbird will leverage Tempus' AI-enabled platform and proprietary data, as well as joining its TIME Trial Network, for rapid identification, site activation and efficient enrollment of cancer patients who have NRG1 fusions and meet eligibility criteria for HMBD-001 clinical trials.

Lifescan Inc., of Malvern, Pa., reported the launch of its Onetouch Store, which includes subscription offerings for products and personalized diabetes coaching services accessible through the Onetouch Reveal mobile app.

Luminultra Technologies Ltd., of Fredericton, New Brunswick, said it has partnered with Builtspace Technologies Corp., a Vancouver, British Columbia-based building data and asset tracking specialist, and scientists at the University of British Columbia to test the effectiveness of disinfection efforts in educational settings for early detection of SARS-CoV-2.

Luxembourg-based Mymedbot Sarl reported that it will integrate a COVID-19 vaccination management system into its health screening solution. Mymedbot's mobile application and web dashboard will enable organizations to log the vaccination status of their members.

Novacyt SA, of Vélizy-Villacoublay, France, launched a research-use-only (RUO) polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for a new strain of COVID-19. The company also reported the development of two new RUO PCR tests for avian influenza, following recent outbreaks across Europe.

Novocure Ltd., of St. Helier, Jersey, said the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health has added Optune in combination with temozolomide to the List of Remedies and Equipment for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma, effective April 1, 2021.

Oncimmune Holdings plc, of Nottingham, U.K., reported that it has signed a commercial contract to supply its Earlycdt Lung blood test to NHS Norfolk & Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group as well as the Wessex and Yorkshire Idx-LUNG program. The company also said the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has selected the Earlycdt Lung blood test for diagnostics assessment guidance.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., reported that Edinburgh Genomics, the Oxford Genomics Centre and the University of Liverpool Centre for Genomic Research have each added Sequel II or Sequel IIe systems to expand the delivery of long-read sequencing services.

Roche Group, of Basel, Switzerland, said it is partnering with the Grenoble, France-based Diabeloop SA to advance the management of insulin pump therapy. The partnership is Roche's first in the field of automated insulin delivery. Terms of the agreement were not reported.

SonALAsense Inc., the Berkeley, Calif.-based developer of a noninvasive sonodynamic therapy (SDT) platform for treating recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (rGBM), entered a collaboration and license agreement with Insightec Ltd., of Tirat Carmel, Israel, to develop and commercialize its focused ultrasound technology in oncology for use in aminolevulinic acid (ALA) SDT. The company also entered an agreement with the Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Institute to conduct a first-in-human clinical trial in rGBM to rapidly assess safety and efficacy of ALA SDT.

Variscite Ltd., of Lod, Israel, said it has completed the setup of a new production line, which allows the company to increase its annual production of System on Module products for the medical market.

Welldoc Inc., of Columbia, Md., reported that it has filed a 510(k) application with the U.S. FDA to add bolus and premixed insulin titration for type 2 diabetes for Bluestar, its digital health solution.