Citing a lack of efficacy from adding its complement inhibitor Ultomiris (ravulizumab) to best supportive care for patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. paused further enrollment in a global phase III study of the drug. The move, recommended by the trial's independent data monitoring committee, suggested Ultomiris may soon join the list of other therapeutics once tested against COVID-19 but now no longer.

To be clear, Ultomiris is already registered and marketed in multiple nations for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, both rare diseases. And after generating an estimated $1 billion in revenue this year, the drug’s future is not in danger. Its failure to provide benefit in COVID-19 patients requiring ventilation, however, was at odds with earlier case studies and illustrates the inevitability that even drugs with apparent promise against the infection don’t always succeed.

“While initial anecdotal reports from compassionate use cases were promising, these results demonstrate the importance of conducting controlled clinical trials to fully evaluate the potential of new treatment approaches and generate the necessary evidence to make informed decisions," said Alexion's head of R&D, John Orloff. The study will continue for patients already enrolled, including completion of all study visits and planned Ultomiris dosing according to its protocol.

Boston-based Alexion's team also plans to further analyze the data to identify potential subgroups who may benefit and to determine next steps. Meanwhile, an independent U.K.-based study will continue to evaluate the potential of earlier intervention with Ultomiris to prevent progression of the virus. Either way, investors seemed to register little care about the news, a small development relative to Astrazeneca plc's proposed $39 billion takeover of the firm, with shares (NASDAQ:ALXN) closing 21 cents higher on Jan. 14 at $156.65. The Astrazeneca acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter.

A mixed field

Among the other once-promising therapeutic options for COVID-19 to hit stumbling blocks in recent months have been Novartis AG's Ilaris (canakinumab), Astrazeneca plc's Calquence (acalabrutinib) and the Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.-developed medicine Kevzara (sarilumab).

Novartis stopped development of Ilaris, a monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-1 beta, for COVID-19, after it did not meet its primary endpoint of improved survival without the need for invasive mechanical ventilation in a phase III trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with pneumonia and cytokine release syndrome. The drug also failed on a key secondary endpoint, reduction in COVID-19-related death within four weeks after the treatment period. The result was reported in November 2020.

In a phase II study, Calquence also missed the primary efficacy endpoint of its trial, increasing proportion of those alive and free of respiratory failure when added to best supportive care in hospitalized patients with respiratory symptoms of infection. In light of the result, Astrazeneca said it would instead focus on its AZD-1222 vaccine and its long-acting antibody combination, AZD-7442. Panthera Biopartners announced on Dec. 29 that it began dosing volunteers for a phase III study of '7442 for the potential prevention of COVID-19.

Despite the setbacks, negative readouts aren't necessarily the final word, even in COVID-19. Sanofi and Regeneron, for instance, decided to terminate further development in COVID-19 of their interleukin-6 receptor inhibitor, Kevzara, after the antibody’s failure to meet the primary endpoint, as well as a key survival endpoint, in a second phase III trial of the medicine for treating patients with the infection. Nonetheless, further data showed that both Kevzara and another IL-6 inhibitor, Roche Holding AG’s Actemra (tocilizumab) – a drug that faced its own challenges in COVID-19 – helped reduce mortality and improve recovery for critically ill COVID-19 patients, leading the U.K. to make treatment with drugs of the class standard of care for certain patients there.

Other drugs once tried as COVID-19 therapeutics but no longer under study for treating the infection for reasons both clinical and strategic, are galidesivir (Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.), itolizumab (Equillium Inc.; Biocon Ltd.), PB-1046 (Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc.) and Vicromax (merimepodib, Biosig Technologies Inc.). Chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine also fell out of evidence-supported use after multiple studies clarified its track record early in the pandemic.

Keeping the contract

Still other companies are continuing to plunge ahead, with at least 640 therapeutics listed as being in active discovery through registration by BioWorld’s Biopharma products in development for COVID-19 tracker. One nascent entrant among the programs is San Diego-based Primmune Therapeutics’ PRTX-007. After closing a $31.4 million series A round on Jan. 12, the company is actively advancing its orally administered Toll-like receptor 7 agonist, PRTX-007, as a therapeutic-adjuvant for acute viral diseases and cancer. The company’s first study will try to prove its capacity to drive a systemic innate immune response with an oral small molecule that’s tolerable.

Emphasizing the importance of developing new therapies like '007 for SARS-Cov-2, Primmune's chairman and CEO, Charlie McDermott, told BioWorld Jan. 13 that the current incidence of vaccine hesitancy made clear the critical need for new therapeutics.

"I'm not comfortable believing that everyone is going to get the vaccine," he said. "We should have a hundred programs in the clinic right now.”