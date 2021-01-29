Sweeping in behind Novavax Inc.’s positive phase III COVID-19 vaccine data is Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, which met all the primary endpoints and key secondary endpoints in its phase III study, according to an interim analysis which found it to be 89.3% effective.

In a conference call, Mathai Mammen, Janssen’s global head of R&D, called the treatment “a workhorse vaccine for the pandemic” and added that a one-dose vaccine is the best option for patients as it will improve access to treatment compared to a two-dose vaccine.

Mammen said the company intends to file with the FDA for emergency use authorization in early February and that the company expects to have the product ready to ship immediately following authorization.

The vaccine, developed by the company’s Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., was 85% effective in protecting against severe COVID-19 in adults in all the regions in which the study was conducted 28 days after treatment. It also showed completed protection against COVID-19 related hospitalizations and death 28 days after vaccination.

J&J’s global study included data from an emerging viral variant most prevalent in South Africa. While the vaccine was 66% effective 28 days after patients were vaccinated, the onset of protection began on day 14. In the U.S. patient group, protection was 72%, while Latin American patients had 66% protection and patients in South African had 57% protection 28 days after vaccination, according to the interim analysis.

Forty-four percent of the study participants were in the U.S., 41% were in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, and 15% were in South Africa. A little less than half the participants, 45%, were women.

The topline safety and efficacy data are based on 43,783 participants with 468 symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

J&J expanded the partnership with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), with Janssen committing $604 million and BARDA committing about $454 million to support the ongoing phase III Ensemble trial evaluating the single-dose candidate in up to 60,000 participants worldwide.

The Ensemble trial was stopped in October following a serious adverse event but resumed when it could not be determined that the event was caused by the vaccine. The EMA has initiated a rolling review.