LONDON – The U.K has started the world’s first trial alternating an adenoviral vectored COVID-19 vaccine with one that delivers the virus spike protein instructions encoded in messenger RNA.

The heterologous prime boost trial will recruit 820 participants into an eight-arm study comparing different combinations of the Astrazeneca plc/Oxford University and Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE vaccines, administered in a different order and at different intervals.

As other COVID-19 vaccines are approved and become available in the U.K., they will be added to the study.

“This is a randomized control trial to see if the mixed schedule is as good [as two doses of the same vaccine],” said Matthew Snape, associate professor of paediatrics and vaccinology at Oxford University, who is principle investigator. “If we do show that these vaccines can be used interchangeably in the same schedule, this will greatly increase the flexibility of vaccines delivery.”

The 820 volunteers will be recruited in the next two to three weeks at eight sites across the country. With many over 70s now having been vaccinated in the U.K., the study will involve people over 50 years of age.

This is not an efficacy trial, but a study of immune responses. Given the individual vaccines have passed scrutiny of their safety, there are not expected to be any safety issues. Initial readout is expected in June.

“The main endpoint will be antibody levels, T-cell responses, and also the side effect profile,” said Snape.

Animal data and evidence from heterologous boost studies in other infectious diseases indicate immune responses in the mixed regimen have the potential to be higher than with two doses of the same vaccine, according to Snape.

Data from animal models indicate an immune system response to the adenoviral vector in the first dose could mean a heterologous regimen is more effective for the Astrazeneca vaccine, Snape told attendees of a press briefing.

“With viral vector [vaccines], when you give the second dose, the immune system focuses on the adenoviral vector, rather than the spike protein. There is a better response in mice [from a heterologous regimen],” Snape said.

Snape and colleagues previously ran a 421-subject phase II study combining the viral vectored Ebola virus vaccine rVSV-ZEBOV with the modified vaccinia Ankara vector based vaccine, MVA-BN-Filo. Results of the trial published in November 2020, showed the heterologous two-dose regimen elicited robust immune responses, he noted.

It is possible that by combining vaccines, the immune response is enhanced, said England’s deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam. “Unless this is evaluated in a clinical trial, we just won’t know.”

Mary Ramsay, head of immunization at Public Health England, said there is plenty of evidence in favor of mixed regimens. “We do commonly use vaccines interchangeably. There is a lot of work and a lot of precedent in this area,” she said. “As far as I know, there have not been any safety concerns with mixing vaccines. They all cause the same side effects.”

What there is not, of course, is any evidence on combining an adenoviral vectored vaccine with a mRNA vaccine.

“This is obviously an important study in its own right, and will also be an important proof of principle,” said Ramsay. “It will be of value to the U.K. and globally.”

At this stage, it is not clear if prime-boost combinations will have to be referred to the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Agency for approval. “It will have to be decided on the basis of the data,” Ramsay said.

The study also is designed to provide data on the impact the emerging variants of SAR-CoV-2 have on vaccines. Snape said volunteers will be asked to donate extra blood so their sera can be tested against variants.

However, the primary motivation of the trial is to ease the mass vaccination program, said Van-Tam. “Given the inevitable challenges of immunizing large numbers of the population against COVID-19, and potential global supply constraints, there are definite advantages to having data that could support a more flexible immunization program,” he said.

Since the U.K. began immunizing the most vulnerable groups in December, 10 million people have received the first dose of a vaccine. Data from the heterologous boost trial will not be available to say if they could have a different vaccine by the time they present for their second dose, but Snape said he expects it to be on hand by the time younger age groups reach the front of the queue.