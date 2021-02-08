HONG KONG – Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s COVID-19 vaccine, Coronavac, received conditional approval for use by the general public from China’s National Medical Productions Administration (NMPA), two days after filing for conditional market authorization.

“Our submission is based on the results from two countries,” Helen Yang, general manager at Beijing-based Sinovac, told BioWorld. “The Brazilian efficacy is final and Turkey is the interim result.”

Sinovac has conducted phase III trials for its candidate in Brazil, Turkey, Indonesia and Chile.

The phase III trials conducted in Brazil and Turkey tested the efficacy of Coronavac in health care workers who dealt with COVID-19 patients. Both of the randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled trials shared the same primary endpoint of an efficacy rate 14 days after the vaccination with either vaccine candidate or placebo.

In Turkey, there are two stages of the phase III trial. Participants comprised health care workers in the first stage (918 participants as of Dec. 23) and the general population in the second stage (7,371 participants), with all participants ranging from ages 18 to 59.

“In Turkey, based on an analysis of 29 cases, the efficacy rate for COVID-19 prevention was 91.25% after 14 days following the two-dose vaccination, in adherence with the zero, 14 day schedule,” said Yang.

“The efficacy rate is 100% for hospitalized, severe and fatal cases, 83.7% for cases requiring medical treatment, and 50.65% for all cases in Brazil.”

The Brazil numbers seem to have shifted slightly since they were reported last month. In a Jan. 12 press conference, Brazil's Butantan Institute stated that Coronavac had an efficacy rate of 50.4% against very mild disease (a symptom with a positive PCR test); 77.9% against mild disease leading to a person seeking medical assistance; and finally 100% for severe disease.

Sinovac noted the difference in the results in Turkey and Brazil. The company said it provided the same vaccine lots for both and followed the same schedule of two shots 14 days apart. The difference was in the volunteers, front-line health care workers in Brazil and the general population in Turkey, as well as the case inclusion criteria and environment.

“If using vaccines can release the pressure on health care systems through reducing the need for medical assistance, it will create meaningful benefit to the society. The Brazil results reflect good efficacy of our vaccine for this purpose,” said Yang.

Region advancing vaccination

Throughout Asia, doors seem to be opening for Sinovac as the region pushes for vaccination.

Indonesia’s regulator, the Badan Pengawas Obat dan Makanan (BPOM), approved Coronavac for use in the elderly in a letter sent to Sinovac’s Indonesian partner, state-owned PT Bio Farma.

The vaccine’s approval in the elderly comes even though Sinovac has stated that data for the protection rate among those 60 and older was “limited.” Indonesia issued an emergency use approval for Coronavac in January, when it started a mass inoculation drive for its working population.

Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, has exempted Coronavac from a requirement that phase III results be published in medical journals.

“In accordance with the guidance of the advisory panel, the Department of Health (DH) has previously requested Sinovac to have the relevant clinical data published in medical journals. However, Sinovac indicated that it has considerable difficulties compiling the relevant information for publication in a short period of time,” said the Hong Kong government. “Having regard to the urgency for vaccination, the DH has in turn requested Sinovac to provide its phase III clinical data submitted to the World Health Organization (WHO) for assessment purpose.”

The DH plans to submit Coronavac to its advisory panel “as soon as possible.”

Hong Kong’s first vaccine approval was for Comirnaty and required the publication of results in medical journals. Comirnaty was developed by Pfizer Inc. and Biontech SE and made available in Hong Kong through a collaboration between Biontech and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Hong Kong is scheduled to start its vaccination program later this month after the Lunar New Year celebrations that begin this week, but authorities refuted the idea that the exemption to the publishing requirement was a rushed attempt to get the vaccine to market.

“With respect to the Sinovac vaccine, the DH has been actively following up with Sinovac, with a view to obtaining as soon as possible the relevant information of its vaccine to commence the approval procedures,” the Hong Kong government said.