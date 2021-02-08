Cambridge, U.K.-based Avacta Group plc, the developer of Affimer biotherapeutics and reagents, and Bedford, U.K.-based Mologic Ltd. have entered a commercial partnership to accelerate to market Avacta’s Affidx SARS-CoV-2 lateral flow rapid antigen test. Avacta will also support antigen testing in low- and middle-income countries by providing access to Avacta’s spike antigen test through Mologic. The partnership will provide a faster route to market for Avacta’s rapid antigen test by CE marking it for professional use under Mologic’s existing ISO13485 quality system. The CE mark will then be transferred to Avacta when it receives ISO13485 accreditation, which is expected by the end of March 2021. The partnership also provides a framework agreement for the future development of a pipeline of tests in a range of disease areas.

Rehovot, Israel-based Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd. has entered a worldwide exclusive development and commercialization agreement for dermal and soft tissue filler products with Dublin-based Allergan Aesthetics plc, an Abbvie company. Collplant has granted Allergan Aesthetics worldwide exclusivity to use its plant-derived recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen) in combination with Allergan Aesthetics' technologies, for the production and commercialization of dermal and soft tissue fillers. In addition, Allergan Aesthetics has the right of first negotiation for Collplant's technology in two future additional products. Collplant will receive an upfront payment of $14 million and is entitled to receive up to an additional $89 million in milestone payments. In addition, Collplant is eligible to receive royalty payments and a fee for the manufacture and supply of rhCollagen to Allergan Aesthetics.

Or Yehuda, Israel-based Endoways Ltd., a developer of a disposable robotic system for the cathlab, reported the completion of an acquisition of a majority of its shares by Ascendum Capital at an undisclosed cash amount. Endoways is a portfolio company of Medx Xelerator.

Lee’s Summit, Mo.-based Eurofins Viracor, an infectious disease, immunology, and allergy diagnostics company focused on advancing diagnostic tests for transplant patients, entered into a license agreement with the Cleveland Clinic for exclusive rights to a urine biomarker test for detecting rejection in kidney transplant patients. Eurofins Viracor will work collaboratively to begin the critical process of sharing expertise and methods developed at Cleveland Clinic with the long-term goal of validating the assay for use in patient testing.

San Diego-based Illumina Inc. has selected nine new genomics companies to join the second global funding cycle of Illumina Accelerator in the U.S. and the U.K. The global company creation engine, focused on partnering with entrepreneurs to build breakthrough genomics startups, invested in four companies for the second funding cycle of Illumina Accelerator Cambridge, U.K. and five companies for the twelfth funding cycle of Illumina Accelerator San Francisco Bay Area.

New York-based Kantaro Biosciences LLC, a joint venture of Mount Sinai Health System and New York-based Renalytixai, and manufacturing partner Bio-Techne Corp., of Minneapolis, have entered a marketing and distribution agreement with Atrys Health SA, of Barcelona, Spain. Under the agreement, Atrys will offer COVID-Seroklir and COVID-Seroindex, Kantaro’s quantitative SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test kits, in select European and South American territories, including Spain, Portugal, Colombia, Brazil, Peru and Chile.

Las Vegas-based Magforce USA Inc., a subsidiary of Berlin-based Magforce AG, reported the completion of patient treatment in stage IIa of its pivotal U.S. single-arm study for the focal ablation of intermediate-risk prostate cancer with the Nanotherm therapy system.

Medalliance SA, of Nyon, Switzerland, has enrolled the first patient in SUCCESS PTA, it’s large, postmarket study with the serolimus-eluting balloon Selution SLR for the treatment of patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). The aim of the study is to gather real-world safety, efficacy, health economics and patient-reported quality-of-life data in over 700 patients with PAD with Selution SLR.

New York-based Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, reported the launch of Sensor Cloud, a platform for managing connected devices and wearable sensors in clinical trials.

West Perth, Australia-based Osteopore Ltd. reported a cooperation agreement with Lakewood, Colo.-based Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (a unit of Terumo Corp.) whereby both companies will collaborate to promote and sell their respective regenerative products throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Under the agreement, both groups will aim to establish commercial channels for the co-promotion of Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies' Autologous Biologics (TAB) technology and Osteopore's scaffolds. The TAB technology is used to concentrate the patient's bone marrow and the concentrated autologous biologic can be mixed into Osteopore scaffolds during the implantation. The targeted applications include neurosurgery, orthopedics and reconstructive surgeries.

Oxford Immunotec Global plc, of Oxford, U.K., has entered a memorandum of understanding with Green Cross Medical Science Corp. (GC MS), of Yongin, South Korea, and Seoul-based Mesdia Co. Ltd., to market the research-use-only T-Spot Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit in South Korea. Under the agreement, Mesdia will import the kit and GC MS will be responsible for marketing and selling.

Parsons Corp., of Centreville, Va., said has been awarded a multi-award COVID-19 testing indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract by U.S. Department of Homeland Security with a shared ceiling value of $2 billion. Testing will support DHS employees and includes two functional categories, managed testing services and molecular diagnostic test kits and testing services.

Previon, of Yorba Linda, Calif., is teaming up with Draper, Utah-based Spectrum Solutions LLC to deliver first provider-ordered COVID-19 at-home PCR test kits to essential workers and at-risk populations. Spectrum is the manufacturer of the first U.S. FDA-authorized saliva collection kit for COVID-19 testing.

Seed Health Inc., a microbial sciences company based in Venice, Calif., has acquired New York-based Auggi, a digital health company with a suite of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to track and analyze digestive health. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sophia Genetics SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland, is partnering with the Spanish Lung Cancer Group to apply its radiomics and multimodal analysis capabilities to predict response to neoadjuvant chemoimmunotherapy in resectable stage IIIA non-small-cell lung cancer.

Suntech Medical Inc., of Morrisville, N.C., and Valencell Inc., of Raleigh, N.C., reported they have developed a proof of concept for Deltatrak blood pressure (BP) technology. The technology combines Suntech's Advantage cuff-based BP device with continuous interpolative BP monitoring from Valencell's optical photoplethysmography technology. The companies said the Deltatrak technology is designed to trigger a new cuff reading if the continuous signal violates pre-set guardrails.

Terumo Corp., of Tokyo, said a clinical study has been completed in Japan for a product using Terumo's automated injection device developed in collaboration with Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. The study was initiated by Kyowa Kirin in February 2020 to evaluate the safety of the product, which delivers G-Lasta, a drug for decreasing incidence of febrile neutropenia in patients receiving cancer chemotherapy.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., reported the launch of its Applied Biosystems Taqpath COVID-19 HT Kit that is compatible with the Amplitude platform. The kit has received the CE-IVD mark and enables laboratories to test up to 8,000 SARS-CoV-2 samples a day. Additionally, the high throughput diagnostic assay received interim order authorization from Health Canada on Jan. 21.