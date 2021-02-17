Company Product Description Indication Status

Anaconda Biomed SL, of Barcelona, Spain Advanced Neurovascular Access (ANA) catheter system Consists of funnel-shaped delivery and aspiration catheters to be used in combination with a stent retriever; when deployed, the funnel self-expands and directly conforms to the artery diameter up to 5 mm Treatment of ischemic stroke Researchers evaluated the suction force and aspiration flow generated by the ANA catheter device and compared them with other neurovascular catheters used with stent retrievers; found that, despite lower aspiration flow, the ANA catheter showed a substantially higher suction force than other thrombectomy devices – especially with hard, fibrin-rich clots; results were published in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery

Catalyst Orthoscience Inc., of Naples, Fla. Catalyst Csr total shoulder system Single-tray shoulder arthroplasty system; contains a non-spherical humeral implant and specialized glenoid instrumentation Anatomic total shoulder arthroplasty (TSA) Retrospective case series examined the initial cohort of patients that received an anatomic TSA using the Catalyst Csr system from August 2016 to August 2017; at a 2-year minimum follow-up, a TSA using the stemless, ellipsoid Catalyst Csr system provided positive results, with statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in all range of motion outcomes, high patient satisfaction and no signs of loosening; 63 shoulders in 57 patients with a mean age of 73 years (range of 60-85 years old) were included in the study, representing a wider age population than groups that were previously studied; the study, published in the Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, provides evidence that the Catalyst Csr system may be used safely in adult arthroplasty patients of all ages with good clinical outcomes

Genmark Diagnostics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif. Eplex Blood Culture Identification (BCID) Molecular diagnostic panels with 60 organism targets and 10 resistance genes Identifies pathogens that cause bloodstream infections and sepsis In an analysis of 158 bloodstream infection episodes, the Eplex BCID panels were used to assess potential therapeutic interventions in a timelier manner compared to conventional microbiology; with an overall sensitivity of 98%, the rapid result from the Eplex BCID panels would have allowed the clinical team to modify treatment in 45% of patients; lack of an Eplex BCID result was considered a loss or a probable loss of opportunity for modification of therapy in 28% of patients; study was published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology

Vocalis Health Inc., of Newton, Mass. Vocalischeck Software accessed via smartphones or other devices; uses machine learning to detect vocal biomarkers from voice recording Screening tool for COVID-19 Clinical study conducted in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai included over 2,000 participants who spoke numerous languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati; results from an unblinded validation set of 288 participants demonstrated an AUC of 0.88, which translated to accuracy of 81.2%, sensitivity of 80.3% and specificity of 81.4%