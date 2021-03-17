Aptamer Group plc, of York, U.K., reported a commercial partnership with Bedford, U.K.-based Mologic Ltd. to work toward CE marking of Aptamer’s Aptadx SARS-CoV-2 later flow rapid antigen test.

Billlerica, Mass.-based Belmont Medical Technologies received a grant of $221,000 from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Workforce Training Fund Program to enhance employees’ skills in lean principles, people management, and training over the next two years.

Bioiq Inc., of Atlanta, introduced an end-to-end COVID-19 mitigation solution that provides a platform for governments, health plans and employers to engage consumers in vaccination programs, overcome vaccine hesitancy, and increase testing.

Monmouth Junction, N.J.-headquartered Cytosorbents Corp. filed for a U.S. FDA investigational device exemption for its U.S. clinical trial on ticagrelor removal during cardiothoracic surgery. The company previously received FDA breakthrough designation for ticagrelor removal during urgent and emergent cardiac surgery.

Diamir LLC, of Monmouth Junction, N.J., agreed acquire a CLIA lab in New Haven, Conn., from Interpace Biosciences Inc., of Parsippany, N.J. The deal is expected to close by the end of April 2021.

Boston-based Emulate Inc. launched its Colon Intestine-Chip to enable researchers to recapitulate human colon cell functionality, better understand inflammation, and investigate drug targets.

Chicago-based GE Healthcare unveiled Vscan Air, a wireless, pocket-sized, hand-held ultrasound device for use at the point of care. Vscan Air provides whole-body, high-resolution scanning capability and secure data sharing.

Leinco Technologies Inc., of St. Louis, and La Jolla Institute for Immunology reported a licensing agreement granting Leinco exclusive access to certain SARS-CoV-2 antibodies directed against the virus’s nucleocapsid protein for development of COVID-19 diagnostic tools.

Magventure A/S, of Denmark and Alpharetta, Ga., reported the U.S. launch of the Magventure Flow Arm, a clinical positioning system to optimize the delivery of its FDA cleared protocols for noninvasive brain stimulation technology to treat major depressive disorder and as an adjunct therapy for obsessive-compulsive disorder.