|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Diazyme Laboratories Inc., of Poway, Calif.
|Dz-Lite SARS-CoV-2 IgG test
|Antibody test; runs on the fully automated Dz-Lite 3000 Plus chemiluminescence analyzer
|Detects SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies based on S and N proteins
|Received updated emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to allow use as a semi-quantitative test; was previously authorized as a qualitative test
|Helio Health, of Irvine, Calif.
|Helio Liver test
|Cell-free DNA methylation blood test
|Detects hepatocellular carcinoma
|The China National Medical Products Administration has accepted the its registration application
|Letsgetchecked Inc., of New York
|Letsgetchecked Coronavirus (COVID-19) test
|At-home polymerase chain reaction nasal swab test
|For SARS-CoV-2 testing of anterior nasal swab specimens self-collected at home
|Received updated emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to allow use without a prescription
|Mesi Ltd., of Ljubljana, Slovenia
|Mesi Mtablet ABI
|Tablet device with wireless diagnostic modules that connect to electronic medical records
|For early detection of peripheral arterial disease by measuring Ankle-Brachial Index (ABI)
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Natera Inc., of San Carlos, Calif.
|Signatera
|Personalized, tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA assay
|Companion diagnostic for different cancer therapies
|U.S. FDA granted 2 breakthrough device designations
|Tempus Labs Inc., of Chicago
|ECG Analysis Platform
|Device analyzes the results of a 12-lead ECG using artificial intelligence
|Aids clinicians in identifying patients at increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter
|U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation
|Tivic Health Systems Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif.
|Clearup
|Hand-held device that delivers microcurrent waveforms on the outside of nasal passages
|Helps relieve sinus pain and congestion
|U.S. FDA expanded the indication for use to include congestion from allergies, the flu and the common cold; previously cleared for treating allergy-related sinus pain caused by seasonal and year-round allergies
|Twist Bioscience Corp., of South San Francisco, and Biotia Inc., of New York
|SARS-CoV-2 NGS assay
|In vitro diagnostic test; combines Twist Bioscience's SARS-CoV-2 synthetic RNA controls and Biotia COVID-DX software
|For the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.