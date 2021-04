Hauppauge, N.Y.-based Chembio Diagnostics Inc. reported the U.S. launch of its FDA emergency use authorization-approved in-licensed rapid point-of-care COVID-19/Flu A&B test, for use in decentralized and traditional testing settings. Approved for use in laboratories with a CLIA waiver, the rapid immunoassay test gives results in 15 minutes and requires no instrumentation.