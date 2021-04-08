Company Product Description Indication Status

Diacarta Inc., of Richmond, Calif. Quantidna test (also known as the Radtox test) Plasma cell-free DNA (cfDNA) algorithm-based diagnostic Predicts response and outcome of chemotherapy Study published in Nature Scientific Reports evaluated the prognostic utility of the cfDNA biomarker by testing patients with non-small-cell lung cancer before and after the first cycle of chemotherapy; confirmed that the kinetics of plasma cfDNA is well correlated with clinical response and progression free survival/disease free survival, at least in chemotherapy with VEGF inhibitor targeted therapy

Electrocore Inc., of Basking Ridge, N.J. Gammacore Sapphire Noninvasive, hand-held bioelectronic device applied at the neck in order to stimulate the vagus nerve Treatment of COVID-19 Reported top-line results from the SAVIOR-1 study, a prospective study with 97 patients (47 treatment subjects and 50 control subjects); the patients' clinical and biochemical endpoints were measured over their first 5 days of vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy and the adjusted means were compared; the nVNS treated group showed a modest, but not significant improvement in oxygen saturation; the adjusted mean decrease in C-Reactive Protein from baseline was significantly greater in the nVNS treated group (-59.08 vs. -27.83; p<0.01); trends toward significance were also observed for decreases in the treatment group for procalcitonin (-0.11 vs. -0.05; p= 0.07) and d-dimer (-277.53 vs. 1264.37; p=0.08)

Gynesonics Inc., of Redwood City, Calif. Sonata Intrauterine ultrasound system with a radiofrequency ablation device Treatment of submucous and large symptomatic uterine fibroids Published article in International Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics that analyzed a subgroup of patients from the FAST-EU and SONATA trials; among 197 women (with 534 treated fibroids), 86% of patients with only submucous fibroids and 81% of women with large fibroids (>5 cm) experienced bleeding reduction within 3 months post-ablation; overall symptom severity and health-related quality of life showed sustained, significant improvements over 12 months; additional fibroid mapping of large fibroids with magnetic resonance imaging in the FAST-EU trial showed an average volume reduction of 68%; among women with only submucous fibroids, the rate of surgical reintervention through 1 year of follow up in these 197 women was also low, at 3.7% in FAST-EU and 0.0% in SONATA